Outsider Picks: The Women of Americana

Earlier this week, we talked about the women who shaped country music. Today I want to take a few minutes to celebrate some of the best female artists in Americana. Now, “Americana” is a pretty broad term. It encompasses country, bluegrass, blues, folk, country-rock, and more. So, that’s what you’ll find highlighted below as well as in the playlist Pure Feminine Energy: Women of Americana.

With that said, let’s get to the music.

“Mean-Hearted Woman” – Adia Victoria

Adia Victoria’s brand of blues is dark, angry, and sensual all at once. As a songwriter, she tells stories of pain, longing, and revenge. As a vocalist, she weaves a spell that will instantly captivate you and hold you under her thrall. Her 2021 album A Southern Gothic is a masterpiece and “Mean-Hearted Woman” is a great introduction to her and her sound.

“Send the Sun” – Nikki Lane

Nikki Lane is one of my absolute favorite women in Americana today. Her songwriting is nothing short of brilliant and her voice is to die for. More than that, she flawlessly combines modern ideas with a sound that I think is best described as “vintage.”

“Send the Sun,” a song about the trials of a long-distance relationship, is a great example of that killer combination.

“Cigarette Trees” – The Local Honeys

I don’t think you can have a conversation about women in Americana without mentioning The Local Honeys. Sonically, the duo is pure old-time music. All they need are acoustic instruments and a pair of killer voices to make their timeless tunes. Lyrically, you’ll hear songs about coal mining, love, loss, and death.

Their website sums up their music perfectly, “When they sing their songs, play their banjo, their fiddle, those guitars and boxes, the rhythms in their toes, you will know The Local Honeys are from Kentucky. Their names are Montana and Linda Jean, and they’re here to talk about suffering.”

“Cigarette Trees” is a great introduction to The Local Honeys.

“Old Maid’s Draw” – Riddy Arman

If you crave authenticity and Western music, look no further than Riddy Arman. Many sing about the cowboy lifestyle, but Riddy lives it. Much like her label mate Colter Wall, when Arman isn’t recording or touring, she’s working on a ranch. If you’ve missed out on Riddy until now, check out the Western AF video of her playing “Old Maid’s Draw” by a campfire on the plains. You’ll be hooked immediately.

“Crooked Tree” – Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Molly Tuttle is without a doubt one of the most talented women under the Americana umbrella today. Her songwriting is top-notch and her voice is incredible. On top of that, she is one of the best bluegrass guitarists walking the earth. Check out the title track from her upcoming album Crooked Tree and you’ll see what I mean.

“Geraldene” – Miranda Lambert

Sure, Miranda Lambert is one of the most successful women in country music but she’s also wondered into the folk and Americana realm. The Marfa Tapes was a departure for the Texan songstress but it sounded like she felt right at home recording in the Texas desert. If you didn’t dig her more radio-friendly releases, give The Marfa Tapes a try. I can’t recommend “Geraldene” enough. It’s a feisty track in the same vein as “Jolene.”

Listen to Pure Feminine Energy: Women of Americana

I’ve assembled a killer playlist of some of the best female artists in Americana today. Pure Feminine Energy: Women of Americana contains all of the songs above as well as cuts from Sierra Ferrell, Amythyst Kia, Kat Hasty, Morgan Wade, and many more. Check it out and follow Outsider on Spotify to get all the best music from our favorite artists.