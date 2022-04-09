ozzy-osbourne-announces-completion-of-his-new-album

Big news, Ozzy Osbourne fans! On Saturday (April 9th) the rock music legend announced the completion of his new album and he delivered it to his label, Epic Records.

“I’m so happy to let everyone know that I finished my new album this week,” Ozzy Osbourne declared in an Instagram post. “And [I] delivered it to my label Epic Records. I’ll be stalling all the information about the album and its upcoming release with you in the next several weeks.”

Fans immediately went nuts over Ozzy Osbourne’s big news on the social media platform. One fan stated, “I can’t [wait] for this aaaaaa, I’ll scream.”

“He rocked in the 70s he rocks in his 70s,” another fan shared. “Let’s gooo got to let my dad know he a big fan [of yours]. His favorite artist.”

Ozzy Osbourne’s previous album “Ordinary Man,” was released in February 2020. The album was released nearly a decade after he released “Scream.” The upcoming, currently untitled album, will be the Prince of Darkness’ 13th solo album.

Meanwhile, Ozzy Osbrouen is preparing to tour in Europe. His first stop is at the Hartwall Arena in Helsinki, Finland. He will also perform at the Westfalenhalle in Dortmund, Germany; WiZink Center in Madrid, Spain; and Unipol Arena in Bologna, Italy.

Guitarist Michael Schenker Reflects on Almost Teaming Up With Ozzy Osbourne in the 1980s

During a recent interview with Ultimate Classic Rock, guitarist Michael Schenker admitted that Ozzy Osbourne would have been “sorry” if he had accepted the invitation to team up.

“[When] Ozzy’s offer came up, I almost fell for it,” Schenker recalled. “But I had to, from that moment, figure out how to protect myself from being tempted. And not ending up doing something that I shouldn’t. Which I would regret doing later.”

Schenker also discussed why he decided to leave the Scorpions. “For the same reasons you should not join Ozzy Osbourne, Motorhead, or Deep Purple, or Ian Hunter, or any of those people who asked me. For the same reason because I would have to copy all of the stuff for live shows they had done before. I hate copying.”

Schenker went on to say that he wouldn’t have been the only one disappointed with him teaming up with Ozzy Osbourne. “If I would have joined Ozzy Osbourne, he would have been sorry. Because I did so Amy things. I did acoustic instrumentals, electric instrumentals, covers, you name it. Fifty years later, I did everything I wanted to do out of my system.”

Schenker went on to add that he is now able to relax and focus on the stuff he loves most. “The rock music that I do these days.”