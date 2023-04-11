Ozzy Osbourne Celebrates Easter With Family in Adorable Post

Over the weekend, Ozzy Osbourne celebrated Easter Sunday by spending time with his wife Sharon as well as his son Jack’s four daughters.

In the adorable snapshot, which was posted by Jack, Ozzy was seen with a huge smile on his face. “🐰 Crew,” Jack captioned the pic. Sharon also shared the picture and wrote in the caption, “🐣🐣🐣🐣 ❤️ 🐰”

The sweet photo was posted less than a year after Jack and his fiancée Aree Gearhart welcomed their daughter, Maple Artemis. Right after Maple was born, Sharon took to Instagram to gush about the exciting news. “Ozzy and I are over the [moon emoji],” she declared. “Aree and Maple are healthy and happy. Fasten your seatbelt [Jack Osbourne].”

Ozzy Osbourne’s son also has his other three daughters, Pearl, Andy Rose, and Minnie Theodora, with his ex-wife Lisa Stelly. He and Aree have been together since 2019 and got engaged in 2021.

Along with Jack, Ozzy’s daughter Kelly welcomed her first child earlier this year with her boyfriend, Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson. After Sharon spilled the beans about the birth of her latest grandchild, Kelly released a statement and said she was not ready to share her little boy with the world yet. “It is no one’s place but mine to share any information on my baby,” she shared. However, Kelly did note that the child’s name is Sidney. Sharon also disclosed that Kelly would not let go out of him.

Ozzy Osbourne Has a ‘Crazy’ Household Full of ‘Dogs and Grandkids’

During the Ozzy’s Patient Number 9 Album Special on Sirius XM’s Ozzy’s Boneyard last fall, Osbourne couldn’t help but talk about his growing family.

When asked how he feels about being a grandfather, Ozzy Osbourne admitted his home is full of grandkids. “I also have 11 dogs, and they all sleep on my bed,” the rock legend declared. “It’s f–ing crazy in my house.”

Weeks earlier, Ozzy Osbourne opened up to The Observer about how he and Sharon planned to move back to their home country, the UK. “Everything’s f—ing ridiculous there,” he said about the U.S. “I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that massive shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s f—ing crazy.”

Ozzy admitted that he has no desire to die in America nor does he want to be buried in the famous LA cemetery Forest Lawn. “I’m English. I want to be back. But saying that, if my wife said we’ve got to go and live in Timbuktu, I’ll go. But, no, it’s just time for me to come home.”