Ozzy Osbourne Shares Emotional Tribute to Randy Rhoads on 40th Anniversary of His Death

In a recent Twitter post, Ozzy Osbourne shared an emotional tribute to his late friend Randy Rhoads on the 40th anniversary of his death.

For those who didn’t know, Rhoads was both the guitarist and co-songwriter for Osbourne’s first two solo albums. He also serves as a member of the band, Quiet Riots. Tragically, he died in a plane crash in 1982 while on tour with Osbourne.

Ozzy Osbourne shared two black-and-white photos of Randy Rhoads. His caption reads, “I can’t believe it’s been 40 years ago today that the world lost you. I think back on our time together and it seems like only yesterday was the last time I saw you. Always in my heart. Love you brother.”

Several fans of the two legends joined forces in the comments to honor the legend with sweet messages and pictures. One fan even posted a GIF of the heavy metal rocker rocking out with a fellow blonde musician.

“Such an incredible talent,” one fan wrote with a broken heart emoji.

Although it’s been four decades since the 73-year-old musician lost his good friend and co-worker, there’s no doubt that Osbourne continues holding onto the positive memories of their friendship.

Ozzy Osbourne Looks Back at Epic Performance with Legendary Late Guitarist Randy Rhoads

While getting ready for another legendary album, Ozzy Osbourne spent some time reflecting on past performances with Randy Rhoads.

Late last year, the “Crazy Train” singer shared a black-and-white photo to Twitter of himself performing on stage with Randy Rhoads. Osbourne is striking a dramatic pose as Rhoads rocks out on his polka dot electric guitar.

Over the years, Osbourne has paid tribute to his late guitarist on many occasions. In 1987, he released the double live LP “Tribute,” which was a collection of concert recordings from the “Blizzard” and “Diary Tours.” Rhoads also made the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

According to Rolling Stone, Osbourne said about the late Rhoads, “It’s a long time coming, but he got there in the end. He was a great player. I mean, the guy should be still alive. The way he died was a terrible thing. I owe my career to him.”

Ozzy Osbourne on His New Album

Although Ozzy Osbourne’s last album was “Ordinary Man” was released in 2020, he has continued releasing new music over the past new years.

Good news though, Osbourne fans! The legendary British singer is working on his next album, which is considered a follow-up to the 2020 album. The album will have 15 tracks and will again be produced by Andrew Watt. Although it’s currently in the works, there is no set release date or name for the album. It sounds like Osbourne is taking his time on this one, Outsiders. But that just means more time to create the ultimate masterpiece.