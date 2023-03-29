Ozzy Osbourne Expected to Headline New Power Trip Festival Alongside Metallica, Guns N’ Roses

Are you looking for the best place to see some of the biggest names in heavy metal? Well, you’re in luck. Power Trip, a new music festival from the founders of Coachella is coming later this year. Early speculation points to acts like Ozzy Osbourne, Metallica, and Guns N’ Roses taking part in the festival.

According to Variety, the Power Trip Festival’s organizers haven’t released an official lineup yet. However, several acts including Osbourne have shared the promotional video for the festival. This has led many to believe that they’ll be taking the stage.

What We Know About the Power Trip Festival

Goldenvoice is the company behind the legendary Coachella festival. In 2016, the company hosted the Desert Trip Festival which featured classic rock royalty. Paul McCartney, the Rolling Stones, the Who, Bob Dylan, Neil Young, and more performed during that festival. Power Trip looks like it will be the heavy metal version of that festival.

Los Angeles-based music blog, SceneStar states that sources report the festival will take place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Coachella takes place there every year and Desert Trip took place there as well. The three-day festival will start on October 6th and come to a close on October 8th. Passes for and more information will be available on the festival’s website next week. Sources expect Goldenvoice to make an official announcement tomorrow, Thursday, March 30.

Expected Lineup

If things go as expected, the Power Trip Festival will host a dream lineup for fans of old-school metal.

Guns N’ Roses

Iron Maiden

AC/DC

Ozzy Osbourne

Tool

Metallica

A Rare Chance to See Ozzy Osbourne Live

Most of the acts on the Power Trip Festival lineup are still touring and making music. However, Ozzy Osbourne announced his retirement from touring in February. “This is probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans. As you may all know, four years ago, this month, I had a major accident where I damaged my spine,” he wrote in a post on social media.

Osbourne went on to say that after years of trying different treatments, his body was still too weak to tour. He admitted that he couldn’t handle the travel involved with a major tour. However, the Prince of Darkness still isn’t ready to hang it up. In his retirement announcement, he added, “My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country.”

It looks like one-off shows like Power Trip Festival will be the only way fans will be able to see the Ozzman perform live. If we’re lucky, he’ll become a fixture on the metal festival circuit.