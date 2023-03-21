Ozzy Osbourne Gives ‘Greatest Answer Ever’ When Revealing Favorite Person to Party With

While taking a stroll down memory lane, rock music legend Ozzy Osbourne revealed his favorite person to party with.

During the latest episode of Ozzy Speaks on SiriusXM’s Ozzy’s Boneyard, the rocker declared his favorite person to party with is himself. “Me!” Osbourne told his co-host, Billy Morrison. Morrison then stated, “I love myself. The most fun person you ever drank with was you! That’s the greatest answer ever.”

Ozzy Osbourne further recalled the reactions of bystanders while he was out and about partying. “People would go, ‘Oh, f—. He’s going crazy. Oh God.’” However, he admitted that he knew exactly when to leave a party. “I’d get to a certain point, they’d go, ‘It’s time to f—ing go.’”

While continuing to chat about his partying days, Ozzy Osbourne said when he was partying, he shave eyebrows off the people he was with. “I mean, Randy Rhoads came to the apartment with me and Sharon. But Sharon used to drink with me at one point… and he thought we were both dead. We were lying out with our eyes open and our mouths open, and he says — he said, ‘I thought you were both f—ing dead.’”

Ozzy Osbourne Talks About His Thoughts On Life and Music Now That He’s In His 70s

Meanwhile, Ozzy Osbourne opens up about his thoughts on life and music as he ages. “Well, believe it or not, I’ve become a — I don’t know what happened to me, but I now have a love for animals. I don’t wanna hunt anything anymore.”

While referencing his famous bat head biting, Osbourne also said he doesn’t want to bite the head anything anymore. “I don’t wanna do crazy s—. Look, Sharon says to me, ‘Do you realize what we have now? What our most valuable thing is?’ And I go, ‘No.’ ‘Time.’”

Osbourne then shared that he’s working with Jeff Beck now and he didn’t know if the fellow musician was actually going to work with him. “I had no idea at 78 he was gonna do it,” he said while referencing Beck. “It’s not five, three years away from me.”

The rock legend went on to discuss when it is going to be the right time to record music. He said doesn’t care what anybody says, musicians can re-record tracks. “You will never get that same vibe. And I have very often bounced pieces from the demo onto the master. For people who don’t understand, from a demo tape to the actual record that you’re making, you can take music from the demo and put it onto the master,” he then added.