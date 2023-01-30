Ozzy Osbourne Gets Nashville Edition ‘Extreme Makeover’ With New Cowboy Look: VIDEO

Ozzy Osbourne and his son Jack are continuing their world “detour”. This time, the father-son duo is headed to Nashville with Ozzy’s daughter – and Jack’s sister – Kelly for a cowboy makeover. A clip of this Nashville makeover moment is featured on Twitter via AXS TV which airs the new Ozzy Osbourne series, Ozzy and Jack’s World Detour on Sunday evenings.

Ozzy Osbourne Summons His Inner Cowboy In A New Episode of Ozzy and Jack’s World Detour

The hilarious makeover clip features the Osbourne trio as they enter a shop that is stocked to the brim with all kinds of cowboy gear. From hats to cowboy boots Ozzy Osbourne and his two kids explore it all. Kelly Osbourne even takes a little time to look for a pair of tiny cowboy boots for Jack’s daughters.

“We’ve gotta get little tiny boots for the girls, Jack,” Kelly Osbourne tells her brother in the clip. Of course, Ozzy Osbourne doesn’t go unnoticed in Music City. Several fans of the British rocker introduce themselves to the star during the preview clip.

“Saddle up with @OzzyOsbourne and the family as they head to Nashville to try on some cowboy attire,” notes the recent AXS TV Twitter post. The message continues with the Nashville cowboy theme sharing a smiley face emoji donning a cowboy hat.

The Osbournes Are Returning Home to Roost In 10-Part BBC Series

Ozzy Osbourne and some other members of the famous Osbourne clan are returning to the small screen. This comes as the family stars in yet another reality series, Home to Roost. The new series is set to air on the BBC later this year.

The 10-part reality TV series follows the Osbourne family as they return to their Buckinghamshire, England home. The new series will feature the family’s journey to the U.K. It will also highlight Sharon Osbourne’s 70th birthday and the birth of Kelly’s first child – a son named Sidney.

The Osbourne’s are no stranger to camera crews following their every move. In fact, the famous family made TV history 20 years ago as one of the first reality TV series of its kind…and one of MTV’s most successful shows ever. This series, The Osbournes, aired on MTV from 2002 to 2005. The popular reality series even took home an Emmy for Outstanding Non-Fiction Program.