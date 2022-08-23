Ozzy Osbourne Predicts Backlash Over Contents of New Song

There are few rock stars more iconic than Ozzy Osbourne. His lyrics delve into some of the darker parts of the human mind. He’s touched on monsters, the occult, serial killers, drug abuse, and all manner of other dark topics. Osbourne earned the nickname “The Prince of Darkness” more than 40 years ago when he was with Black Sabbath and continues to live up to that image in his music. Currently, Ozzy is waiting to release his 13th studio album Patient Number 9.

After years of releasing dark and – some would say shocking – music, Ozzy Osbourne is a little worried about some of the content on his upcoming album. More specifically, he’s worried about a line in the song “One of Those Days” which features Eric Clapton on guitar. The line in question is “One of those days that I don’t believe in Jesus.”

About that line, Ozzy Osbourne said, “That’s going to cause sh*t, I suppose,” according to Ultimate Classic Rock. However, the lyric makes sense in context. Osbourne points out, “It’s not an ‘I am an anti-Christ song. It’s about those days when everything goes f**king wrong and you’re going nuts trying to fix everything up.”

Eric Clapton Wanted Ozzy Osbourne to Change the Lyric

“One of Those Days” is going to feature two classic rock legends. Ozzy Osbourne and Eric Clapton are about as iconic a pairing as you’re likely to find. However, when Clapton first heard the lyrics, he wasn’t completely on board. “He said, ‘Oh, I’m not sure about that lyric,’” Ozzy recalled of Clapton’s initial impression. So, Osbourne went about trying to change it. “We tried to replace it with some alternatives. We did ‘One of those days where I don’t believe in Christmas’ but it didn’t sound right,” Osbourne said. “Losing faith in Jesus makes much more sense when the world is turning to sh*t.”

Patient Number 9 Will Feature Epic Collaborations

Much like his most recent album, Ordinary Man, Ozzy Osbourne is bringing in some heavy-hitters to help with his new offering. For instance, the album will feature Jeff Beck (the Yardbirds, Jeff Beck Group), Duff McKagan (Guns N’ Roses), the late Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters), Eric Clapton, Zakk Wylde, and more.

About the album, Ozzy Osbourne said, “I think [‘One of Those Days’] and the whole album turned out great. But, that said, I’ve never gone into the studio and said ‘This time I think I’ll make a bad record.’ The best record is always the one you do next.”

Ozzy has high hopes for Patient Number 9. He’s never had a number-one solo album in England and he hopes that this will be the one. “This album is worthy of being the one,” he said. Then, Osbourne pointed out that no one thought that Black Sabbath would have a massive hit with 13, but they did. “So,” he said, “why not dream? I’ve done my best and I’m happy. Now, it’s up to the fans to decide its fate. Whatever happens, I won’t let the world forget about me.”