Ozzy Osbourne Tributes Late Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins: ‘Truly a Great Person’

Late last night, the music world was shocked and distressed to learn of the passing of Taylor Hawkins, the drummer of the legendary rock band Foo Fighters. The musician was 50 years old. Hawkins’ cause of death hasn’t been announced. But Foo Fighters released a statement calling the passing of their bandmate a “tragic and untimely loss.”

Upon learning of the death of Taylor Hawkins, musicians and fans alike came together to mourn the loss, including the godfather of heavy metal himself, Ozzy Osbourne. Taking to social media to express his grief, Osbourne writes, “Taylor Hawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love, and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band, and his fans. See you on the other side.”

Though we never had the pleasure of a Foo Fighters/Black Sabbath doubleheader, Taylor Hawkins and his bandmates are known fans of the iconic metal band. In fact, a cover performance of Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs” is a live show staple for Foo Fighters.

Ozzy Osbourne, Fellow Musicians Pay Tribute to Taylor Hawkins

Ozzy Osbourne‘s touching statement is enough to make anyone misty-eyed, but he was far from the only musician to pay tribute to the late Taylor Hawkins. Foo Fighters is one of those acts that seem to defy the genre.

While there’s no denying they’re firmly in the “rock” category, they draw from all across the musical spectrum. No matter what your preferred genre is, you can’t help but find yourself nodding or steering wheel drumming along when a Foo Fighters track comes on.

It’s no surprise, then, that Taylor Hawkins received messages from musicians of every genre imaginable. “God bless you, Taylor Hawkins,” writes Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello. “I loved your spirit and your unstoppable rock power. Rest In Peace, my friend.”

Sending love and light to the whole Foo fighters family,friends and fans. Rest in power Taylor. 🙏🏾🌹 — LLCOOLJ (@llcoolj) March 26, 2022

Ringo Starr, the former drummer for The Beatles, chimed in as well. “God bless Taylor,” Starr said. “Peace and love to all his family and the band peace and love.”

Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker was heartbroken by the news. He writes, “I don’t have the words. Sad to write this or to never see you again. To say I’ll miss you my friend isn’t enough. Till the next we talk drums and smoke in the boys room… Rest In Peace.”