Ozzy Osbourne Will Come out of Retirement to Headline Power Trip Festival

Ozzy Osbourne has confirmed that he will help headline the debut Power Trip Festival in Indio Califonia. The news comes only months after the Black Sabbath frontman announced his retirement from touring.

The heavy metal rocker is joining Guns N’ Roses, Iron Maiden, ACDC, Metallica, and Tool for the three-day fest, which kicks off on October 6th.

“One legendary weekend in the Desert,” Osbourne posted on Twitter along with a Power Trip promo pic. “Register now at http://PowerTrip.live for first access to tickets starting Thursday, April 6 at 10 am PT. Hotel and VIP Packages available starting Tuesday, April 4 at 10 am PT.”

Ozzy Osbourne’s announcement comes only a few days after rumors began swirling that he was heading back to the stage. Now that fans know those rumors are true, they’re celebrating the chance to see him possibly one last time.

“Great news I thought you retired Ozzy,” one person wrote.

“Go on Ozzy, knew you weren’t done yet! Come home to England after and do one final homecoming show,” another pleaded.

“So you are feeling better to perform?” wrote a thrilled fan. “That is wonderful news.”

Ozzy Osbourne Retires From Touring Amid Ongoing Health Issues

Ozzy Osbourne announced his short-lived retirement on Instagram on February 1. In a long post, he shared that he had been working to recover from injuries he sustained over four years ago, but he was unsuccessful.

After a recent “groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) treatment’ failed, he and his doctors determined he was too weak for live performing.

“I’ve been working my guts out to try and get back on my feet,” he wrote. “I’ve come to the point where [my wife] Sharon says to me, ‘You know what, the truth of the matter, you can’t keep booking tours and failing, canceling.”

Immediately following the post, however, Osbourne admitted that the decision was ruining him, and he said that he was still holding onto hope that his circumstances would change.

“If the doctor said to me today, ‘Oh, you can tour.’ It would take another six months to get it together, you know? The only thing I’ve got that keeps me going is making records,” he said during an episode of SiriusXM’s Ozzy Speaks podcast. “But I can’t do that forever. I gotta get out there.”

Ozzy has yet to say if the Power Trip appearance will serve as his performance encore or if he has plans to add more concerts to his schedule.