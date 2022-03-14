parker-mccollum-celebrates-song-going-number-one-with-big-thank-you

Rising country artist Parker McCollum has a lot to be thankful for lately. But now, he’s taken to Instagram to share one big thank you after his song, “To Be Loved By You” reached No. 1 on country charts. Check out the young Texan’s highlight clip capturing the career milestone, as well as his bucket-list performance at the iconic Houston Rodeo, below.

The video kicks off with a shot of the country artist’s tour bus arriving in Houston. The impactful scene is followed by a panoramic view of empty stadium seats ahead of the rodeo’s kickoff. From there, it heads into Parker McCollum’s performance of “To Be Loved By You,” which he prefaces with, “We just found out today that this song is the No. 1 song in country music.”

The clip also features Parker McCollum toasting to his success prior to performing the hit song at the Houston Rodeo.

“There’s nothing that I wanted more than what we are about to go do,” he shared.

“The only thing that ever mattered to me was playing the Houston Rodeo and we did that tonight, so thank you Houston for making my dreams come true.”

In addition to performing at the Houston Rodeo and achieving the No. 1 song in country music, rodeo organizers also awarded Parker McCollum with an anniversary buckle, another memorable milestone.

The young star sent chills down our spines at the conclusion of the clip. Here, we hear an electric guitar strum several striking notes while Parker McCollum rides around the Houston arena on horseback.

Parker McCollum Shares Experience Performing No. 1 Song at the Houston Rodeo

In addition to his emotional thank-you video, Parker McCollum shared with fans what the experience was like performing his No. 1 song at the Houston Rodeo.

“Right before we play ‘To Be Loved By You,’ all the lights, it goes completely black.”

Intended to build on the anticipation, he shared, “the lights are timed on to hit with that guitar riff.”

Of his own anticipation ahead of the performance, the country artist said, “I have my back to the crowd and the lights hit and I can just feel—I don’t even have to look at it—I can just feel the energy of them waiting on that song the whole night.”

“As a songwriter,” McCollum continued, “there’s no better feeling in the world than to know that they’re waiting on one that you wrote.”

This week overall has been a highlight week for Parker McCollum in the scope of his career. While “To Be Loved By You” became No. 1 on the Mediabase country chart this weekend, it actually marks the second chart-topping song of the artist’s career.

“To Be Loved By You” locks in the star as one of country’s fastest-rising artists, his previous hit, “Pretty Heart,” reaching No. 1 in December of 2020.

Parker McCollum achieved his second No. 1 song at a pivotal moment of his career in country music. Last Monday, Outsiders saw the young star take home the ACM award for the association’s New Male Artist of the Year.