parker-mccollum-gets-emotional-over-acm-awards-win

There was a lot of emotion built into Monday night’s ACM Awards with fan-favorites like Miranda Lambert, Morgan Wallen, and HARDY taking home some of the night’s most prestigious awards. However, for rising country artist Parker McCollum, his win of the ACM Awards New Male Artist of the Year marked a rewarding beginning to his career in country music. Over on Instagram, the “Pretty Heart” singer shared an emotional tribute to family, friends, and the fans who adore him. Check it out.

The New Male Artist of the Year category for the ACM Awards was full of reputable contenders, including “Fancy Like” and “AA” singer Walker Hayes, “Chasing After You” singer Ryan Hurd, and even our very own Songwriter of the Year, HARDY.

However, the fans spoke, and they’re still speaking in the comments beneath Parker McCollum’s post.

“So excited for you!” commented one of the country singer’s followers. “Congrats.”

Another commented, “so deserving!”

In closing out his tribute following the ACMs, McCollum wrote, “Long way to go but headed in the right direction.” And after Monday night’s win, we can’t wait to see what the rising country star has in store for Outsiders.

Parker McCollum Has the ‘Coolest’ Time Performing at the ACM Awards

While winning an ACM award is definitely a career milestone, especially for an entertaining category, it’s just as cool to perform at one of country music’s biggest annual events. Just ask Parker McCollum.

“Standing up there and sound-checking is just crazy,” the ACM award winner said. “I honestly do not know what to say[,] it’s the coolest thing I’ve gotten to do.”

During his performance Monday night, McCollum sang live his hit song, “Pretty Heart,” which first debuted at No. 10 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart in 2020.

In speaking to his experience, he added, “Being on the phone with my parents and telling them even that I’m just going to soundcheck for the ACMs is pretty dang cool.”

Over the years, the ACM Awards have been hosted by a plethora of highlight country stars including Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, Brad Paisley, and Reba McEntire. However, this year’s hallmark event was hosted by none other than the queen of country music herself, Miss Dolly Parton.

Of our beloved host, McCollum said, “Dolly is one of my all-time favorites of course…Getting to be in the same room as Dolly…that’s hard to have a bad day on something like that.”

Ronnie Dunn is Working with Country’s Newest Stars

So what’s next for ACM’s brand new Male Artist of the Year? Well, after a memorable night in Las Vegas, the rising star has actually connected with another country music icon.

While Parker McCollum comes down off his high after winning such a pivotal award, the young country singer is also set to appear on Ronnie Dunn’s brand new upcoming album, 100 Neon Proof. In speaking to his upcoming project, Ronnie Dunn shared specifically, “There are a couple of new guys [on the album]. Parker McCollum came over and sang one with me.”

As loyal fans of both Ronnie Dunn and Parker McCollum, we can’t wait to hear what the two country stars have come up with.