Parker McCollum Goes Behind the Scenes, Teasing the ‘Journey’ So Far

Parker McCollum is giving his fans a behind-the-scenes look at his life and music in a new vlog: “Hell of a journey so far…”

It is always special when artists give their fans a glimpse into their lives. The journey to growing as a musician takes time and a lot of hard work, which most people don’t see. This is why Parker McCollum is releasing behind-the-scenes vlogs on his YouTube channel. He wants to show his listeners what the journey looks like from his perspective.

McCollum’s video series is called “Makin’ It Happen.” Releasing two episodes so far, the star is taking fans to the recording studio, his grandparents’ house, and even to the venue he used to play as a teenager. Behind-the-scenes footage is intermixed with video interviews featuring the artist’s commentary. It is a great way for fans to feel involved with the star’s journey.

Check out a teaser from Episode 2 below.

Hard Work Pays Off

In the clip, Parker McCollum excitedly sings in the studio with his team of producers. He appears to be in his element when he is writing and recording songs.

The second episode of the series has already earned 16,000 views in less than 2 days. Fans who have watched the episode already are happy to see all of McCollum’s hard work paying off.

“You can tell he’s just reliving writing that song. He has the most relatable songs in country music right now, and just about every person has lived through his lyrics. Unreal talent,” one fan writes.

“You have blown me away by every song performance. you have made me love country music and listen to it a lot more because of you. Even better, you are a new male country artist entering the world and I just found out you won an award for the ACM!!! HOW COOL IS THAT!!!” another reads.

You can watch the full episode here.

Parker McCollum is heading out on the road this summer. Opening for Thomas Rhett, the run begins on June 17 in Gilford, New Hampshire. Check out the dates below and be sure to buy your tickets before they’re gone.

6/17- Gilford, NH – Bank of NH Pavilion

6/18- Gilford, NH – Bank of NH Pavilion

6/23- Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

6/24- Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

6/25- Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

7/14- Pittsburgh, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

7/15- Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

7/16- Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

7/21- Tuscaloosa, AL – Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

7/22- Atlanta, GA – Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

7/23- Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

8/11 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

8/12- Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

8/13- Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

8/18- Seattle, WA – White River Amphitheatre

8/19- Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

8/25- Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

8/26- Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

9/22- Columbia, MO – Mizzou Arena

9/23- Springfield, MO – JQH Arena

9/24- Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

9/29- Grand Forks, ND – Alerus Center

9/30- Bismarck, ND – Bismarck Event Center

10/1- Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

10/6- Boise, ID – Ford Idaho Center Arena

10/7- Bozeman, MT – Brick Breeden Fieldhouse

10/8- Missoula, MT – Adams Center

10/13- Moline, IL – TaxSlayer Center

10/14- Evansville, IN – Ford Center

10/15 – Dayton, OH – Nutter Center