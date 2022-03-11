Parker McCollum Looks Back at NASCAR Race Day in Las Vegas

Apparently, rising country star Parker McCollum likes to follow NASCAR in his spare time, rubbing shoulders with drivers like Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Stenhouse Jr. competed in Las Vegas this past weekend at the Pennzoil 400 Presented by Jiffy Lube. He came in 21st for the race, but his overall Cup standings sit at 17th right now. Apparently, Parker McCollum went out to Las Vegas to cheer on the NASCAR driver.

McCollum and Stenhouse Jr. were joined by former MLB player Johnny Damon. The country star posted a picture of the three of them behind the scenes at the race earlier today.

“Race day in Vegas was special! Ricky almost won the damn thing,” McCollum captioned his post. Stenhouse Jr. did lead for four laps at the Pennzoil 400.

Though, when Parker McCollum posted the picture of the NASCAR driver on Twitter, he included a different caption. “Hallie Ray didn’t know who either of em were lol true story,” McCollum wrote. Hallie Ray is the name of his fiancee, who McCollum got engaged to last summer.

McCollum must be joking though because it seems like all of them are good friends. Stenhouse Jr. and his fiancee, Madyson Joyce, attended the ACM Awards the week before to celebrate McCollum’s success.

“Epic! So happy for @parkermccollum & @hallieraylight! Thanks for letting us be a part of your big night #ACMawards,” Stenhouse Jr. captioned the post.

Parker McCollum Wins New Male Artists of the Year at ACM Awards

Unlike most of the country artists nominated for the ACM Awards, Parker McCollum heard about his win ahead of time. The awards themselves took place on Monday, March 7, but McCollum got a call from Miranda Lambert the Friday before the event.

Lambert notified both McCollum and Lainey Wilson that they’d won their respective New Male and Female Artist of the Year Awards. During the Zoom call, McCollum looked shocked when Lambert presented the news. But on Monday night, he was all smiles while posing with Hallie Ray Light on the blue carpet.

“New Male Artist Of The Year at the ACM Awards last night. Thank you to my family, my friends, and my team for always believing in me. For always telling me I had what it took to play country music on the big times. Long way to go but headed in the right direction. Love y’all!” McCollum captioned his post.

Several people took to the comments to congratulate McCollum on his success. Jake Owen, Koe Wetzel, and Blue Water Highway all chimed in.