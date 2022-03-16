Parker McCollum Picks Up His Marriage License the Same Week He Reaches No. 1 on the Country Charts

Parker McCollum can’t miss right now. Just dubbed the Academy of Country Music’s New Male Artist of the Year, McCollum had himself a week to remember. His sensational new song, “To Be Loved By You,” hit #1 on the charts, he headlined a sold-out Houston Rodeo for 73,000 fans, and he even made time to pick up his marriage license with his fiancee.

“It’ll be years before I truly look back and realize what happened this week,” McCollum said online. “I was nervous that all my hard work and sacrifice wouldn’t be worth it in the long run. Well, after selling out Rodeo Houston, and having my second number one, I can assure you all, it was damn worth it. Every single bit of it was worth it.”

McCollum co-wrote the new smash hit with Rhett Akins as a follow-up to his first hit, “Pretty Heart,” which earned him his first taste of real success. The story of the production of “To Be Loved Like You” reads like a familiar movie script.

McCollum said he and Akins wrote the song as a slow ballad, but when he got in the studio with his producer Jon Randall, he decided to speed it up. The result is a smash-hit country song tailor-made for both radio and concerts, alike.

“I said, ’Man, what if we just push the limits on this one and kinda just see how far we can push the envelope here?’” McCollum said. “It’s crazy to see how well it turned out, and it’s such a rockin’ tune, and we’re stoked about it.”

Parker McCollum says his relationship stabilizes him and makes him a better songwriter

McCollum credits his lovely fiancee, Hallie Ray Light, for refocusing his efforts to become a better musician and songwriter. According to McCollum, he used to try to draw inspiration for his tunes from hard-living and low times. But now, he says, his songwriting improved tremendously thanks to the support and love that Light provides.

“She is probably the most wonderful human I’ve ever met on planet earth,” McCollum said. “It’s much easier to make good decisions and live the right way when I have her in mind versus just myself. Ever since I kind of got my (life) together with her, my career has taken off tenfold. It’s not very hard to look at why everything’s going so well. It’s because I’m focused and healthy and working my (butt) off, and all those things are paying off.

“I worry every day in my life about writing good songs,” he added. “So, it’s usually where my mind always is.”

On Saturday, March 12, the Texas native also headlined the iconic Houston Rodeo. Growing up, he wanted to play the rodeo more than anything else.

“It’s something I was thinking about and really was the main thing I was working towards since I was a kid,” he shared. “The biggest thing I ever thought I’d ever be able to do was headline the Houston Rodeo. I thought about it every single day since I was a little kid.”