Parker McCollum on Playing Legendary Houston Rodeo: ‘That’s the Pinnacle’

Parker McCollum is gearing up to headline the legendary Houston Rodeo this weekend, and he couldn’t be more thrilled!

Fresh off the 2022 ACM Awards, the “Pretty Heart” singer will be performing this Saturday, March 12th at 3:45 in NRG Stadium. Houston, Texas fans will be delighted to hear a full show from McCollum. Tickets begin at $24 and are still on sale. Additionally, fans can get an up close and personal view by purchasing a front row “action seat” on the field.

Unsurprisingly, the country crooner has been wanting to perform at the rodeo for quite some time.

“It’s something I was thinking about and really was the main thing I was working towards since I was a kid,” he shared. “The biggest thing I ever thought I’d ever be able to do was headline the Houston Rodeo. I thought about it every single day since I was a little kid.”

Over the years, he has performed at various venues while he has been rising in country fame.

“I played a lot of really hole-in-the-wall bars, really, sold no tickets at shows, rode around for years in a van, all the while thinking and pushing myself to keep going, hoping that I get to play the Houston Rodeo one day.”

He concluded, “That’s the pinnacle for me. So, the fact that we’re going to get to do it on March 12th is, I don’t know, it’s just crazy to even be able to say that I’m gonna do it.”

Parker McCollum on His Big ACM Award Win

Parker McCollum won the Best New Male Artist award at the 2022 ACMs. He was up against quite the steep competition including “Fancy Like” singer Walker Hayes, songwriter and artist extraordinaire Ryan Hurd, and Songwriter of the Year, HARDY.

“New Male Artist Of The Year at the ACM Awards last night,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “Thank you to my family, my friends and my team for always believing in me. For always telling me I had what it took to play country music on the big times. Long way to go but headed in the right direction. Love y’all!”

Performing at the awards show was also a major career milestone for him. He performed his No. 1 hit “Pretty Heart.”

“Standing up there and sound-checking is just crazy,” the new winner said. “I honestly do not know what to say[,] it’s the coolest thing I’ve gotten to do.”

He added that seeing his family’s reaction was the highlight for him. “Being on the phone with my parents and telling them even that I’m just going to soundcheck for the ACMs is pretty dang cool,” he concluded.