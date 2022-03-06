Parker McCollum on Performing at the 2022 ACMs: ‘Coolest Thing I’ve Gotten to Do’

Parker McCollum is the 2022 ACM Awards New Male Artist of the Year.

During rehearsals, he spoke about his performance of his No. 1 hit, “Pretty Heart”. The show is taking place at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium, quite the big venue.

“Standing up there and sound-checking is just crazy,” he said. “I honestly do not know what to say it’s the coolest thing I’ve gotten to do.”

He continued, “Being on the phone with my parents and telling them even that I’m just going to soundcheck for the ACMs is pretty dang cool.”

This year, the 2022 ACMs will be hosted by Gabby Barrett, Jimmie Allen, and Dolly Parton.

“Dolly is one of my all-time favorites of course,” Parker McCollum shared. “I’m sure that’s a long list of people that have her up there like that. I love Jimmie, he’s been really good to me since I first met him. I’m a big Gabby Barrett fan.”

However, getting to be on the same show as the legendary Ms. Parton is the highlight of the event for him.

“Getting to be in the same room as Dolly… that’s hard to have a bad day on something like that,” Parker McCollum said with a smile.

Parker McCollum and His Big Win

The ACM Awards don’t take place until Monday, but Parker McCollum learned of his big win in an unconventional way. Lainey Wilson, who won the Female Artist of the Year Award, was surprised in the same manner.

Wilson released her debut album back in 2014. In 2021 when she released Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’ became a bigger country artist working with some of the biggest names in the business. She opened up for Jason Aldean last year and was named Billboard’s “Top New Country Artist of 2021.”

McCollum released his debut record back in 2013. His major-label premiere debuted in 2021 with Gold Chain Cowboy. He got his first No. 1 single and became a viral sensation.

Wilson believed that she was doing a virtual interview. Miranda Lambert appeared on the screen instead.

Additionally, Wilson said that it was “the best thing that ever happened” to her.

Meanwhile, McCollum was at his mom’s house when he heard the news from the “Bluebird” singer. He was in shock and thought that it was a joke at first.

Both of the new winners will be performing at this year’s ceremony. Other performers include Carrie Underwood, Eric Church, Chris Stapleton, Maren Morris, and Jason Aldean, among others.