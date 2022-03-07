Parker McCollum Reveals First Dance Song at His Wedding Will Be a George Strait Smash Hit

Parker McCollum opened up about which song he wants to share his first dance with his new wife to–and it’s a classic.

The two will dance to “I Cross My Heart” by George Strait. McCollum also revealed that the wedding will take place in about three weeks. Apparently, he wanted the whole affair to be country-influenced.

“Very early on they were taking about the groomsmen tuxes,” McCollum said. “I was like I wanna go black cowboy hat, all black tux, black boots, black pants, everything. And she was like, ‘absolutely not.'”

In another recent interview, McCollum opened up about his journey to sobriety and how his fiancee helped him live a healthier life. He said: “For a long time, I thought I had to do those things, too, to get those songs out. Which, I got a lot of good songs out of it.”

However, McCollum wrote his song “Rest of My Life” sober. As a result, he realized he could still write even if he wasn’t drinking.

“That was kind of my wakeup call,” he explained. “It’s probably the second time ever that I’ve written something and gone, ‘Man, that is really good.’ Most of the time, I think everything sucks. I don’t know that I would call it a life-saving moment, but it was really good for me to write something like that not under the influence of anything.”

Additionally, he opened up about how his fiancee made all of his success possible.

“It’s much easier to make good decisions and live the right way when I have her in mind,” he shared. “Ever since we got together, my career has taken off tenfold. It’s because I’m focused, healthy and working my butt off. All those things are paying off.”

Parker McCollum At the 2022 ACM Awards

The past year has been a big win for McCollum He released his debut record back in 2013, but his major-label debut Gold Chain Cowboy released in 2021. He got his first No. 1 single, and now, McCollum is the ACM Awards’ “New Male Artist of the Year” for 2022. Additionally, he is performing at the event.

“Standing up there and sound-checking is just crazy,” McCollum said of the experience. “I honestly do not know what to say it’s the coolest thing I’ve gotten to do. Being on the phone with my parents and telling them even that I’m just going to soundcheck for the ACMs is pretty dang cool.”

McCollum also revealed that he was excited to be in such talented company among the biggest names in country music.

“Dolly is one of my all-time favorites of course,” McCollum said. “I’m sure that’s a long list of people that have her up there like that. I love Jimmie, he’s been really good to me since I first met him. I’m a big Gabby Barrett fan.”