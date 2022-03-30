parker-mccollum-ties-the-knot-with-longtime-girlfriend-hallie-ray-light

After being a couple for quite a long time, Parker McCollum and Hallie Ray Light have officially tied the knot and are husband and wife. McCollum’s star in the country music world is on the rise. The To Be Loved By You singer is going to have a little more inspiration for his next love song, don’t you think?

The couple was wed on Monday of this week according to PEOPLE. With the ceremony taking place in Tomball, Texas McCollum was just half an hour from his hometown of Conroe. It took place at the Boxwood Manor. Photos of the couple’s rings were posted on Instagram. Both are pretty blinged out with Hallie’s ring featuring a rectangular diamond setting. Meanwhile, Parker has the gold horseshoe with what looks like diamonds.

It was back in July 2021 when the two got engaged. Just eight months later, they are married and starting a new life together. A while back, the 29-year-old talked about proposing to Light, recalling his feelings about the whole thing.

“I couldn’t wait to ask her to marry me. There was no backup plan and no hesitation. I didn’t overthink one thing. I was like, ‘It can’t get any better than her.’ There was no doubt in my mind that I was making the right decision. She saved my life in a way. I don’t think I was headed down the right road.”

Parker McCollum Joked Hallie Ray Light’s Dad Couldn’t Afford Him for the Wedding

So, things weren’t always perfect for the couple. After the two broke up, “for some goofy reason,” it didn’t look like they would be together. However, the end of 2020 was rough on a lot of folks. The two would go on to get back together again, of course, after McCollum performed at the Grand Ole Opry in February of 2021.

One thing that Parker McCollum talked about before the wedding was deciding whether or not he wanted to sing at the ceremony. Of course, he had to joke with his yet-to-be father-in-law at the time.

“I told her dad, he didn’t want to pay that much, so I won’t be singing at the wedding,” the country music star joked. “That’s my day off! You want me to work on my day off? No, I’m kidding. I don’t think I’ll be singing. I’ll just enjoy – it’s all about her anyway, it’s her day. So I’m just grateful that she’s choosing to spend it with me.” That sounds like a smart husband to me.

Earlier this year, he took home the ACM New Male Artist of the Year award this year and now he’s married to Hallie Ray Light after some ups and downs along the way. Congratulations to the newlyweds!