Parker McCollum’s Incredible Week Continues as He Scores #1 With ‘To Be Loved by You’

Parker McCollum officially has a second No. 1 hit single!

On Sunday, March 13, McCollum officially scored his second No. 1 hit with “To Be Loved By You.” His first chart-topper was “Pretty Heart,” which he performed at the ACMs earlier this week. The song topped the Mediabase country chart this week. The tune was written by Parker McCollum alongside Rhett Akins. Jon Randall produced the track. This was the follow-up single from his 2021 major label debut record, Gold Chain Cowboy.

The song has special meaning for the country newcomer. He made a “really cool” version and production of the song for his tour.

“Right before we play ‘To Be Loved By You,’ all the lights, it goes completely black,” he said. “And the lights are timed on to hit with that guitar riff. Ba da ba da ba and so, I just turn around and I have my back to the crowd and the lights hit and I can just feel – I don’t even have to look at it – I can just feel the energy of them waiting on that song the whole night. As a songwriter, there’s no better feeling in the world than to know that they’re waiting on one that you wrote.”

Parker McCollum and His Epic Week

Parker McCollum has had quite an impressive week filled with bucket list moments. He performed “Pretty Heart” at the 2022 ACM Awards. He also won the award for Best New Male Artist.

“New Male Artist Of The Year at the ACM Awards last night,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “Thank you to my family, my friends and my team for always believing in me. For always telling me I had what it took to play country music on the big times. Long way to go but headed in the right direction. Love y’all!”

On Saturday, March 12, he headlined the iconic Houston Rodeo for a show. Growing up, this was a big life goal of his.

“It’s something I was thinking about and really was the main thing I was working towards since I was a kid,” he shared. “The biggest thing I ever thought I’d ever be able to do was headline the Houston Rodeo. I thought about it every single day since I was a little kid.”

Before the rodeo, he performed at various different types of venues, none that could compare to it.

“I played a lot of really hole-in-the-wall bars, really, sold no tickets at shows, rode around for years in a van, all the while thinking and pushing myself to keep going, hoping that I get to play the Houston Rodeo one day.”

“That’s the pinnacle for me. So, the fact that we’re going to get to do it on March 12th is, I don’t know, it’s just crazy to even be able to say that I’m gonna do it,” he concluded.