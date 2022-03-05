paul-mccartney-announced-as-headliner-for-legendary-music-festival

Glastonbury concert organizers announced Paul McCartney would be a headliner for the legendary music festival in June.

The 79-year-old former Beatle will join rapper Kendrick Lamar and pop starlet Olivia Rodrigo for the English concert. McCartney will perform at the event a week after he turns 80.

The fabled concert, which began in 1970, is back after a three-year absence because of the pandemic. Reuters reported on the announcement Friday.

Why this concert? Well, many consider it the most significant annual festival in the world. The location is attractive too. The town’s considered the cradle of Christianity in England and the possible burial place of King Arthur. You know, Sword in the Stone, etc.

Dolly Parton performed there in 2014. According to SomersetLive, she drew the biggest crowd seen for a single performer at the festival. Parton surpassed The Rolling Stones’ crowd from the year before. The legendary band was even headlining that year.

This is the first time McCartney is headlining the concert.

Concert Organizers Complete Lineup With McCartney Headlining

McCartney and Lamar rounded out the group. The two will take the main Pyramid stage at the June 22-26 festival. Other notable singers like Diana Ross and Billie Eilish previously agreed to perform at the event. McCartney will be the oldest to play that week, while Eilish, at 20, will be the youngest.

Concert headliner McCartney last performed at the event back in 2004 and was set to play in 2020 before that festival got canceled. According to the BBC, Taylor Swift would have played at the concert that year as well.

Festival co-organizer Emily Eavis told the BBC that getting McCartney to headline the concert was “obviously a dream, a huge moment in our history.”

“When he finally confirmed, we were beyond [excited],” Eavis said. “…It means the world getting Paul McCartney to Glastonbury.”

Want To Go? Sorry, It’s Sold Out Already

Eavis said the festival has already sold out, with most of the tickets rolled over from 2020.

The concert will be at a vast southwest England field and its poster for this year’s event recently came out. Other acts include Arlo Parks, Wolf Alice, Sam Fender, Phoebe Bridgers, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, TLC, Pet Shop Boys, and Herbie Hancock.

Ross will play the “legends slot” on Sunday.

The last official concert was in 2019, with virtual events for the 2020 and 2021 shows.

This year’s concert proceeds will go to the Red Cross Ukraine appeal and WaterAid, Oxfam, and Greenpeace.

McCartney Played At UK Concert The Most?

With Paul McCartney headlining the concert this year, fans have questions. They wonder if the former Beatle has played at the legendary concert more times than anyone else? The website Moviecultists has the answer.

The answer is no. That would be Van Morrison. He’s played there seven times with the most recent coming in 2005.