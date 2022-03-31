Paul McCartney joined the legions of artists and friends paying tribute to Taylor Hawkins, the Foo Fighters drummer who died late last week.

Taylor Hawkins was found dead in a hotel outside of Bogotá, Colombia, on Friday, March 25. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene, and the authorities reported that they found 10 drugs in his system. Colombian officials did not confirm that he died of an overdose, but they listed antidepressants, benzodiazepines, opioids, and THC in his system.

After the news broke about Hawkins’ death, many people took to social media to mourn the drummer. Paul McCartney, a rock legend himself, joined in and paid tribute to Hawkins. He posted a touching message on Instagram, including a photo from when McCartney inducted the Foo Fighters into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame last fall.

“Taylor’s sudden death came as a shock to me and the people who knew and loved him,” Paul McCartney began in his tribute. “Not only was he a GREAT drummer but his personality was big and shiny and will be sorely missed by all who were lucky to live and work alongside him.⁣”

McCartney added, “I was asked by the Foo Fighters to play on one of their tracks. It turned out that they wanted me to play drums! – on one of Taylor’s songs. This request came from a group with TWO amazing drummers! It was an incredible session and cemented my relationship with Taylor and the guys.

“Later they asked if I would induct them into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. I sang with them on ‘Get Back’. Taylor provided a powerhouse drum part. I’ll never forget that night. All of which made it much more of a desperately sad shock to hear he had died.”

McCartney concluded, “So thanks Taylor for sharing some glorious minutes with me. You were a true Rock and Roll hero and will always remain in my heart.⁣ God bless his family and band – Love Paul X.”

Along With Paul McCartney, Many Others Pay Tribute to Taylor Hawkins

Earlier this week, tributes came pouring in for Taylor Hawkins following his death. Fellow rock legend Ozzy Osbourne posted on Twitter, saying, “Taylor Hawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love, and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band, and his fans. See you on the other side.”

Stevie Nicks posted a sweet photo of the two of them on Instagram. She also penned a heartfelt letter to him, which included song lyrics. “Thank goodness for the photo booth in the Foo Fighters studio. Because of these pictures, my friendship with Taylor will always be at my fingertips,” Nicks began in her caption.

Rolling Stones’ lead singer Mick Jagger also mourned the Foo Fighters drummer. He posted a photo of Taylor on Instagram earlier, along with this caption. “So incredibly sad to hear of the passing of Taylor Hawkins. My thoughts are with his family and the band at this time.”