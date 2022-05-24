PBS ‘National Memorial Day Concert’ Reveals Lineup: Gary Sinise, Craig Morgan, Gil Birmingham & More

PBS revealed the hosts, performers, and guests for its National Memorial Day Concert on May 29. This year’s lineup includes Joe Mantegna, Gary Sinise, Jean Smart, Gil Birmingham, Mary McCormack, Dennis Haysbert, Lea Salonga, Norm Lewis, Craig Morgan, Rhiannon Giddens, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Pia Toscano, and the National Symphony Orchestra.

The 90-minute broadcast will air on PBS at 8 p.m. ET on May 29. Likewise, it will stream on YouTube and PBS.org at the same time. The 33rd annual concert honors our men and women in uniform, veterans, their families, and all those who have given their lives for our country.

Concert at a Glance

Date/Time: May 29, 8 p.m. ET

May 29, 8 p.m. ET Watch: PBS, YouTube, PBS.org

PBS, YouTube, PBS.org Hosts: Gary Sinise & Joe Mantegna

Gary Sinise & Joe Mantegna Performers: Craig Morgan, Rhiannon Giddens, National Symphony Orchestra & more

Craig Morgan, Rhiannon Giddens, National Symphony Orchestra & more Guests: Gil Birmingham, Jean Smart, Mary McCormack & more

Performers & Guests

The National Memorial Day Concert will feature performances by Lea Salonga, Norm Lewis, Craig Morgan, Rhiannon Giddens, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and Pia Toscano. Moreover, the National Symphony Orchestra will perform under the direction of conductor Jack Everly.

In addition to the music, the show will include numerous segments honoring our soldiers. Special guest emcees during the segments include Dennis Haysbert, Gil Birmingham, Jean Smart, Mary McCormack, and more.

‘National Memorial Day Concert’ Segments

General Colin Powell Remembrance, featuring Denis Haysbert

The concert will honor the memory and legacy of General Colin L. Powell. Of course, General Powell passed away in October 2021.

Generations of Service, portrayed by Gil Birmingham

The segment will share the story of Vietnam War combat medic Francis Whitebird, a young warrior from a Lakota family with generations of military service.

Honoring Gold Star Families, with Jean Smart and Joe Mantegna

Each year, the concert remembers the fallen and their grieving families. This year’s segment will follow the story of Maj. General Mark Graham, USA (Ret.) and his wife Carol. In under eight months, they suffered the loss of their two sons: 2LT Jeff Graham, killed in Iraq by an IED blast, and Senior ROTC Cadet Kevin Graham, who lost his battle with depression.

Women in WWII Tribute, featuring Mary McCormack

The concert will honor and remember the women who served the nation in uniform and on the home front in World War II. Additionally, several trailblazing women will take part in the segment.

Medal of Honor Tribute, featuring Gary Sinise

A tribute to the heroism, sacrifice, and dedication of our Medal of Honor recipients. Of course, it is the nation’s highest award for valor in combat. In addition, the segment will feature the participation of living recipients.

Lincoln Memorial 100th Anniversary, featuring Gary Sinise

The concert will mark the 100th anniversary of the Lincoln Memorial on the National Mall. Of course, it was built in tribute to President Lincoln and completed in 1922.