Phil Collins Is ‘Definitely Retired,’ According to His Genesis Drummer Son Nic Collins

Phil Collins most definitely is retired. So don’t expect another emotional, comeback tour. That’s according to Phil’s son, Nic, who joined dad on the farewell tour. Nic was there on stage to play the drums because his dad no longer could pick up a pair of sticks.

But there’s always a caveat when talking about one of the greatest performers of the last half-century. Phil Collins is retired until he isn’t.

“I think at the moment, he’s definitely retired,” Nic Collins told Rolling Stone. “If you ask me on a serious level, I think that show in London was my dad’s last show. But then again, he said that in 2004 and we wound up doing a tour in 2018.

“You can never be sure,” Nic added. “But, I also do think that my dad is probably excited about the next step in his life. Music has given him so much, but he’s also given so much to it. His career has pretty much determined his life for the past 50 years. I think for him to be able to take a step back and not have that pressure that he’s had for decades, I think is going to be nice for him. For me, I think that was that, but who knows?”

Phil Collins performs with his son and drummer Nic Collins. (Photo by THOMAS COEX/AFP via Getty Images)

Question: Will Phil Collins Stay Retired?

See, lots of qualifiers. Phil Collins and the original members of Genesis, began “The Last Domino? Tour” last year. It all culminated in a London show at O2 Arena, on March 26. A now-retired Phil Collins probably should’ve attracted more attention from music fans across the world. But Collins took the stage for a final time a day after Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins died of a possible heart attack before a concert in South America.

Family members usually do know a lot more than the general public. And after Phil Collins sang his last song, daughter Lily Collins also shared her thoughts on Instagram about her dad’s retirement.

“Tonite (sic) marks the end of an era. To have witnessed this last show was truly the memory of a lifetime and an event I shall hold in my heart forever. Endlessly grateful doesn’t begin to do it justice.

“So much love was left on that O2 stage and an even bigger amount shared between an audience who didn’t want it to end. Thank you Genesis for the memories, thank you dad for being such an inspiration and thank you Nic Collins for making me the proudest sister there is. 50 years of songs later and still generations more to celebrate you long after this tour has finished.”

The elder Collins has suffered from back issues for several years. He had surgery in 2015, but he still had nerve damage. In 2017, Collins started using a cane after he suffered a hard fall.

In an interview with the BBC Breakfast show last fall, Collins talked retirement.

“We’re all men of our age, and I think to some extent, I think it probably is putting it to bed,” Phil Collins said, but without using the word retired. “I think yeah, I think just generally for me, I don’t know if I want to go out on the road anymore.”

It all sounds definitive until it isn’t. But you know what doesn’t stay retired — Phil Collins videos. There’s this one for your Saturday listening pleasure. Enjoy.