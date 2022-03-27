Phil Collins Plays Last-Ever Concert at London’s 02 Amid Ongoing Health Issues

Over the weekend, soft rock music legend Phil Collins took to the stage and played his last concert ever at London’s 02 amid ongoing health issues.

According to the DailyMail, Phil Collins performed his last ever concert with his Genesis bandmates, Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks. Collins sang while sitting down due to several different health conditions. However, he joined Rutherford and Banks for a standing ovation. Collins jokingly told the concert crowd, “It’s the last stop of our tour. And it’s the last show for Genesis. After tonight, we all have to get real jobs.”

Phil Collins and the rest of Genesis were originally set to perform their London concerts at the end of last year. However, the shows needed to be rescheduled due to COVID-19 cases within the band. The group got together to tour for the first time in 14 years. Original Genesis bandmates, Peter Gabriel and Steve Hackett, were reportedly not present during the band’s final concert.

Phil Collins Opens Up About How He Doesn’t Do Much to Stay Vocally Fit

During a recent interview with The Guardian, Phil Collins spoke about how he saves his voice for rehearsal and shows. “I don’t do anything at all. I don’t practice singing at home, not at all. Rehearsing is the practice. These guys are always having a go at me for not. But I have to do it this way.”

Phil Collins does admit that his health does change things. “Doing the show seated changes things. But I actually found on my recent solo tours, it didn’t get in the way. The audience were (sic) still listening and responding. It’s not the way I would have written it. But it’s the way that it is.”

Also speaking about performing alongside his 20-year-old son, Nic, Phil Collins stated, “Playing with Nic, though? That’s been easy. He started playing with me when he was 16. If I feel that he should concentrate on something to make it better, I’ll mention it. And he’ll come back the next day and he will have done it. He doesn’t need constant nudging. He pulls it together with remarkable ease.”

As he continued to praise Nic for his musical talents, Phil Collins then recalled listening to Genesis CDs with Nic and his younger brother. “So [Nic’s] been around it for a long time. I’d just let him play down in the playroom and I’d hear his progress. He’s been playing well for as long as I can remember. I’ve got videos of him from when he was five years old just standing and playing. He pretty much taught himself. Occasionally, I’d nudge him in the right direction.