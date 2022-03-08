Phil Collins Remains Seated During Germany Concert After Revealing He Can No Longer Play the Drums

Legendary singer and drummer Phil Collins of Genesis fame stayed seated during a concert in Germany. He said that he could no longer play the drums. That is sad news for many fans who have heard him play in person and on records. Who could forget his drum work on the classic song In the Air Tonight? We get more about this situation from Fox News.

Genesis Singer Phil Collins No Longer Able To Play Drums

Collins was on stage in Berlin, Germany on Monday night. He was there with his Genesis bandmates as one of the stops on their current tour. Phil Collins, 71, joined bandmates Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks in Germany. He still has those vocals working. But concertgoers were reminded of his declining health as he remained seated in a chair throughout the performance.

And even photos from the band’s stop in Berlin at the Mercedez Benz Arena showed a glimpse at his performance restrictions. This came just months after Genesis singer and drummer Phil Collins said that he could no longer play the drums. One photo has Phil Collins in Germany sitting in a chair and holding on to his microphone stand.

The British singer’s performance led him to trend on Twitter, where several fans compared him to his former Genesis band member Peter Gabriel. Despite his health setbacks, several rock fans said they were pleased to see Collins onstage.

One Fan Tweets That They’d Rather Hear Phil Collins Than Peter Gabriel

“I’m not a Genesis diehard, but if I had a choice between Genesis as fronted by Peter Gabriel and the band with Phil Collins as lead singer, I’m definitely going with Phil Collins,” one Twitter user wrote on Tuesday. “Phil Collins is trending because he’s still around for us to tell him we love him,” another person tweeted.

One fan positively added: “I saw him back in 2019 as just Phil Collins, then a few weeks ago during the Genesis tour. He looked exactly the same. Trust me he’s fine, despite the vertebrae issue.” There were other fans who were concerned about him appearing feeble.

What has caused his health to decline? Well, he suffered nerve damage from a spinal injury in 2007. That left him with damage to his vertebrae that’s forced him to be seen in a wheelchair occasionally, according to NME.

Last September, Phil Collins appeared on the BBC Breakfast show where he discussed the 2021-2022 tour in which his son, Nicholas, was said to be taking over drumming duties. When asked if he still gets behind a drumset, he said: “No. I’d love to, but you know, I mean, I can barely hold a stick with this hand…There are certain physical things that get in the way.”