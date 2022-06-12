PHOTO: Jason Isbell and Sheryl Crow Just ‘Wrestled Gators’ Together

Jason Isbell and Sheryl Crow began a co-headlining tour in St. Augustine, Fla. on June 9. The pair took time off during their two-night run at The St. Augustine Amphitheatre to “wrestle gators” at St. Augustine Alligator Farm.

“Me and @sherylcrow gently wrestled gators today @staugalligatorfarm thanks for taking the big one Sheryl I was scared,” Isbell captioned his post on Instagram.

The two remain on the road together throughout the week. On Monday, they’ll be at Koka Booth Stadium in Cary, N.C. On Wednesday, they’ll perform at CMAC in Canandaigua, N.Y. They’ll wrap the co-headlining jaunt with a pair of shows at the Wolf Trap in Vienna, Va. on June 16 & 17. Waxahatchee opens the string of dates.

Jason Isbell and Sheryl Crow have been collaborating for a few years. The two joined for a cover of Bob Dylan’s “Everything is Broken” in 2019. Check out the video below.

Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit on Tour in 2022

When their run of co-headlining dates concludes, they’ll continue on their own paths for the remainder of the year. Isbell has a few festival dates this summer. He’ll also join Willie Nelson & Family’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour at several stops across the country. The first of those dates is June 24 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis, Mo. Support acts rotate at each stop on the Outlaw Music Festival Tour throughout the summer. The St. Louis show will also feature performances by Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Charley Crockett and Brittney Spencer.

Other dates on the Outlaw Music Festival Tour for Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit include June 25 in Grand Rapids, Mich., June 26 in Indianapolis, Ind., July 2 in Dallas, Tex. and September 9 in Alpharetta, Ga. Isbell and his band also join Willie Nelson for his big July 4 celebration in Austin, Tex. at Q2 Stadium. That one includes performances from Tyler Childers, Brothers Osborne, Midland, Charley Crockett, Allison Russell, Particle Kid, Steve Earle & the Dukes and Asleep at the Wheel.

Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit also join the massive bill at Palomino Festival in Pasadena, Calif. on July 9. To see all of the dates on Isbell’s tour for the remainder of 2022, check out his site.

Sheryl Crow on the Road in 2022

Meanwhile, Sheryl Crow has a busy July ahead of her. Following her run with Isbell, she’s back at it on July 2 in Traverse City, Mich. at the Pepsi Bay Side Music Stage. She continues at other amphitheaters and outdoor spaces throughout the month before concluding her current dates at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, Calif. on August 3. For a full list of Crow’s tour dates and ticket information, visit her site here.