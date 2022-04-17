PHOTO: Riley Green Takes Down Giant ‘Thunder Chicken’ in ‘Alabama Woods’ Hunt

Right now, Riley Green and hunters around Alabama are enjoying turkey hunting. Green has had some success in the spring season. He and his friends have landed a “thunder chicken” already and it looks like the country singer has filled another tag. The state allows for three birds per licensed hunter during the season.

It might just be the angle difference in the two pictures. However, this turkey looks a lot larger than the one his group landed on April 1. Jacksonville, Alabama is where he was born and raised and he always finds an excuse to get out there. Especially if that includes some hunting.

Check out the photo of the bird below.

“Thunder chicken down. It was a good mornin’ in the Alabama woods,” Green said.

The Duckman sure has been the Turkeyman lately. He’s always one to get into the woods and fields when a season comes around. That is if he isn’t performing somewhere in front of thousands.

The spring hunting season started on March 25 earlier this year. It will go through May 8 and then hunters will have to wait until the fall. However, one thing about the spring season is that those participating can use decoys if they feel like it. They are not allowed in the fall.

Riley Green might have a special spot out there in Jacksonville. It seems like he’s always landing kills and fanning out feathers when the season comes around. Once again, Green was decked out in Real Tree camo. He tagged Major League Bow in the post because of his great hat. Of course, Franchi firearms, the maker of his hardware, was also tagged.

Riley Green Shares Sneak Peek of Unreleased Song

While he isn’t taking down “thunder chickens” Riley Green is entertaining fans. He doesn’t even have to take the stage in order to make his folks happy. He just uploads a video to Instagram and waits for the plays and reviews. He picked a little song he calls, “I Could Use a Beer About Now.”

“Bet she thinks I’m gonna chase her down / Before she even makes it outta town,” sings Green, then launches into the chorus; “I could use a beer right now / Straight from the bottle / Cold one comin’ my way.” Green sings in the video.

Coming up, Riley Green is going to be playing a big show. He has a show at Talladega coming up. Maybe fans will get a performance of that new song he posted on Instagram. Now that would be something, wouldn’t it?