PHOTO: Tim McGraw’s Daughter Just Recreated One of His Most Iconic Album Covers

Tim McGraw has become an icon in country music, his sleek, black cowboy hat a trademark of the star’s brand. Boasting his own trademark, the “Humble and Kind” singer has released some pretty slick album covers alongside his collection of iconic tracks. In turn, his oldest daughter Gracie has humorously recreated the Tim Mcgraw album cover for the 1994 collection Not a Moment Too Soon and it’s received quite a following on Instagram. Check it out.

“Like father, like son,” Gracie McGraw ironically captioned the hysterical side-by-side. While Tim McGraw and his daughter donned two completely different outfits in the Instagram post, Gracie was most intent on capturing their similarities via a drawn-on mustache. However, fans and followers felt the young woman just slightly missed the mark.

“YOU FORGOT THE SOUL PATCH!” exclaimed one of McGraw’s followers. Meanwhile, other fans following the star’s daughter threw it back a hit song from the Tim Mcgraw Not a Moment Too Soon album.

“But are you an Indian Outlaw?” inquired one of the young woman’s followers. “Indian Outlaw” became the first single off of the aforementioned album.

Still other followers found humor in the “similarities” between Tim Mcgraw and his daughter in connection to the album cover.

“Uncanny,” came one ironic remark. Another shared, “Love this. Twins.”

Though, if we’re being honest, there’s no mistake that Gracie is in fact Tim McGraw’s daughter.

Tim McGraw is a Family Man

Whether or not his daughter is making fun of him and his ’90s album covers, Tim McGraw has shared that his family will always remain a priority. And it’s one of the reasons we love the country star so much.

Following of “1883,” in which Tim McGraw stars, the artist and actor shared with Big Machine Label Group that as he and his famous wife’s, Faith Hill‘s, careers in country music grew, they would always prioritize family.

“We made a conscious decision when we got married that no matter what, if we were gonna start a family, that that was gonna be our first priority,” McGraw shared with the outlet.

“For our careers better or worse, or whatever, that’s always been our core understanding,” he explained, “and our core principle is putting our family first.”

Alongside Gracie, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill shared two other daughters. Gracie, as we know, is the couple’s oldest daughter. She’s followed by Maggie McGraw, born in 1998, and Audrey McGraw, born in 2001.

All three of the famous couple’s girls have steeped themselves into music to some extent. Gracie has previously joined her father on stage to sing. Maggie, while not a musician by profession, can be found on Instagram, sharing her impressive vocals with the world. And young Audrey, also born with a talent for singing, actually featured in Tim McGraw’s music video for “7500 OBO.”