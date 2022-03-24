PHOTO: Tim McGraw, Riley Green Look Like Best of Buds in New Behind-Scenes Pic

Here at Outsider, we like to put the old and the new together. So seeing Tim McGraw and Riley Green kicking it makes us happy. Of course, Green and McGraw are signed to Big Machine Records. The older of the two signed in 2011 and finally the Behind the Bar singer got his record deal in 2018. Everyone has been to those company get-togethers, but it helps when your company has its own distillery.

When the label wants to get artists together and do some mingling and networking, the distillery and tavern they have is a great place to do it. That’s where McGraw and Green snapped their latest pic together. The Duckman made sure to post it to his Instagram.

Now, if it looks like McGraw has lost a few inches of height over the years, it isn’t his fault. After all, the 33-year-old former college QB stands at 6’4″. Height aside, fans would like to see these two singers get together in the studio and not just for a (non-alcoholic for McGraw) drink or two.

“You can come as you are there ain’t no dress code, just some rural route rules that you need to know,” Green wrote for the caption.

Now, Tim McGraw and Riley Green have both had a pretty good year so far. McGraw made his return to the TV and acting with 1883. The show was an absolute success and the country music singer was a perfect fit for James Dutton. Meanwhile, Green is coming off his 2021 Behind the Bar album.

Speaking of albums, Green has one on the way and it will be a live album. There’s just one day left to wait until it comes out.

Tim McGraw and Riley Green Rub Shoulders on Eve of Album Release

On his We Out Here tour, Green has been playing a bunch of venues. However, when it came to performing a live album, he couldn’t help himself. It had to be in Alabama. While it wasn’t his hometown of Jacksonville, Green and his band recorded the album in Huntsville. He’s very excited about the release tomorrow.

Perhaps that’s what Tim McGraw and Riley Green got together for, a little album release celebration courtesy of Big Machine. Whatever the reason, this is an exciting time for Green.

“I’ve always wanted to record a live album and the We Out Here tour was the perfect way to do it,” Green wrote on his Instagram page. “We had a blast on the road with all of y’all and this album is from our show in Huntsville, Alabama. It’ll be out this Friday and I can’t wait for y’all to hear it.”

This Friday. As in tomorrow, March 25. Get ready, it should be a good one.