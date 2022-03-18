PHOTOS: Morgan Wallen Captures ‘Nashville Night 1’ With Ernest, Hardy, Ronnie Dunn, and More

Morgan Wallen is currently in the midst of his 50-stop “Dangerous” Tour and last night, we saw the country megastar take his show to the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. There, he joined up with country music icon Ronnie Dunn in addition to rising stars Jimmie Allen and Ernest, in addition to his tour companions, Hardy and Larry Fleet. His latest Instagram post captures “Nashville Night 1.” Check it out.

Images capture a good time had by all, though surely nothing compares to being in the actual presence of some of the genre’s hottest stars.

In the comments, it seems what one fan deemed an “insane show” was “Just the warmup” for “SOLD OUT” singer, Hardy.

Farther down in the comments below Morgan Wallen’s post, Jimmie Allen wrote, “Last night was lit!” followed by a flame emoji. Ironically, if you swipe over to the picture of Wallen and Allen, we see bursts of flames literally lighting up the stage in the background.

Altogether, it seems as though Morgan Wallen, Hardy, and our other performers had just as fun a night at the Nashville Bridgestone Arena as the crowd did. However, if you didn’t get to catch the star-studded concert last night, fear not. Morgan Wallen, Hardy, and Larry Fleet are scheduled to remain in Nashville for the Bridgestone Arena’s series of shows through Friday night.

What’s the Story with Morgan Wallen’s Mullet?

Morgan Wallen has made more than a few headlines lately. He recently broke a longstanding Billboard record set by pop icon Taylor Swift. Before that, he saw his album, Dangerous: The Double Album, become the most-streamed across all genres for 2021. And, just recently, it was discovered that Morgan Wallen helped drive country music consumption growth alongside stars like Walker Hayes and Gabby Barrett.

After so many career milestones, some believe he has become the new face of country music. If that’s the case, then he’ll be one easy face to recognize. After all, he’s the only modern country singer brave enough to rock such a pivotal ’90s hairstyle.

Love it or hate it, you have to admit, it stands out. And despite the irony we often connote with the mullet, the story behind the classic ‘do is actually rather heartwarming.

In speaking to his stylistic choices, the country artist shared he’d been looking through his parents’ photo albums one day when he stumbled across their wedding photo. There, at the altar, what was his dad sporting besides hairstyle born to withstand history?

“[My dad] had a mullet during their wedding,” Wallen shared, and after seeing the photo, “I just said, ‘Dang, Dad, that looks kinda good — I think I might try it.”

So if you’re totally into Morgan Wallen’s image, and specifically his mullet, then you got good ol’ dad Wallen to thank.