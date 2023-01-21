Pink Floyd Fans Sound Off After 50th Anniversary Logo Slammed as ‘Woke’

On Friday (January 20th), legendary rock band Pink Floyd caused quite a stir after sharing the 50th-anniversary logo for their iconic album The Dark Side of the Moon.

In the social media picture update, certain Pink Floyd fans slammed the new logo as being “woke” for the use of a rainbow. The original 1973 album cover notably features a prism that refracted light and made colors of the rainbow.

Despite this fact, fans saw the logo as being a statement for the LGBTQ+ community. One fan wrote, “Are you going woke with rainbows? Is there a straight flag? I want equal representation, don’t get me wrong, we should all be true to who we are.” While another stated, “Lose the rainbow, you’re making yourself look stupid!”

However, some Pink Floyd fans understand the reference and immediately responded to the “Woke” comments with some humor. “Thought it was a joke and had to come see for myself. Are people really having tantrums over the rainbow that has ALWAYS been there in that iconic cover?”

The band hasn’t entertained the criticism of the logo but did announce that The Dark Side of the Moon will have a box set that will make its debut on March 24th. The box set includes a CD and gatefold vinyl of the new 2023 remastered studio album. It will also have blu-ray and DVD audio featuring the original 5.1 mix and remastered stereo versions. Along with the box set, the CD and the first-ever vinyl issue of The Dark Side of the Moon – Live at Wembley Empire Pool, London will be released on March 24th.

Pink Floyd Asks Animators to Create Music Videos for ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’ Tracks

While sharing details about the 50th-anniversary box set for The Dark Side of the Moon, the Pink Floyd bandmates stated they are ready to invite a new generation of animators to enter a competition to create music videos for any of the album’s 10 songs.

The bandmate further reveals that they have a “rich history” of collaborating with animators from the beginning of the band. In some cases, the visuals became synonymous with the music. “The 50th Anniversary will be no exception,” the iconic music group stated. “The band would like to give all animators an opportunity to present a fresh take on these timeless aural works. Animators can enter up to 10 videos, one per song on the album.”

One winner will be selected from a panel of experts for the contest. The panel includes Pink Floyd’s Nick Mason, Aubrey ‘Po’ Powell (Pink Floyd’s creative director), and the BFI (British Film Institute). The deadline to submit the projects is November 30, 2023.

Meanwhile, the band also shared that while celebrating the 50th anniversary of the album, an official full dome experience will premiere. The experience will feature stunning visuals of the solar system and will play out to 42 minutes of The Dark Side of the Moon. It will be released in Planetariums around the world in March 2023.