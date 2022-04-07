Pink Floyd To Release First Music Since 1994 To Benefit Ukraine

Legendary rock band Pink Floyd will be releasing its first new music since 1994 to benefit the people of Ukraine. The group did announce that a new single titled “Hey Hey Rise Up” is coming out on Friday. It’s going to feature a Ukrainian singer in the lead vocals and not David Gilmour. The singer’s acapella vocals are from an Instagram post. The video is from Kyiv’s Sofiyskaya Square.

Pink Floyd Will Release New Song Featuring Ukrainian Vocalist

Gilmour and Nick Mason, along with longtime bass player Guy Pratt and keyboardist Nitin Sawhney, were present to record the music. Roger Waters was not part of this recording. He’s not been a part of Pink Floyd since the 1980s.

Andriy Khlyvnyuk of the Ukrainian band Boombox is the vocalist. It is from an Instagram video he posted weeks ago. Khlyvnyuk sings a World War I-era Ukrainian protest song, “The Red Viburnum in the Meadow.”

That song has seen a revival as a cry against the Russian war upon Ukraine. The final line of the song translates as “Hey hey, rise up and rejoice.” We get more from Variety.

David Gilmour Has Personal Interest Behind Releasing This Music

“I played him a little bit of the song down the phone line and he gave me his blessing,” Gilmour said in a statement. “We both hope to do something together in person in the future.”

Khlyvnyuk is now in a hospital in Kyiv. He has a mortar shrapnel wound. Meanwhile, this is “the first new original music that they have recorded together as a band since 1994’s ‘The Division Bell,’” an announcement states about Pink Floyd. The group has been retired since the late ’90s. A mostly instrumental album of adapted leftovers, “The Endless River,” came out in 2014.

In addition, Gilmour’s interest in bringing the band out of effective retirement for this is personal: he has a Ukrainian daughter-in-law and grandchildren. “We, like so many, have been feeling the fury and the frustration of this vile act of an independent, peaceful democratic country being invaded,” Gilmour said in a statement. “And having its people murdered by one of the world’s major powers.”

A music video is on the way as well. Gilmour said the purpose of the new Floyd single is to “raise funds for humanitarian charities and raise morale.” In conclusion, he says, “We want to express our support for Ukraine and in that way, show that most of the world thinks that it is totally wrong for a superpower to invade the independent democratic country that Ukraine has become.” Pink Floyd has albums like “Dark Side of the Moon” and “The Wall” among its work.