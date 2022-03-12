Pink Floyd Removes Music From Digital Music Providers in Russia, Condemns Invasion of Ukraine

Legendary rock band Pink Floyd officially removes their music from digital music providers in Russia while condemning the Ukrainian invasion.

In a tweet on Friday, Pink Floyd announced the news. “To stand with the world in strongly condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the works of Pink Floyd from 1987 onward, and all of David Gilmour’s solo recording are being removed from all digital music providers in Russia and Belarus from today.”

Billboard reports that the Pink Floyd works will include albums released after Roger Waters left the band in 1985. The albums released under Gilmour include A Momentary Lapse of Reason and The Division Bell.

Following the beginning of the Russian invasion, Gilmour shared his thoughts about the situation. The Pink Floyd bandmate declared that Russian President, Vladimir Putin must go. “Russian soldiers, stop killing my brothers. There will be no winners in this war. My daughter-in-law is Ukrainian and my granddaughters want to visit and know their beautiful country. Stop this before it is destroyed.”

Former Pink Floyd Bandmate Roger Waters Also Speaks Out Against Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine

Former Pink Floyd bandmate, Roger Waters, also condemned the Russian invasion. In response to a fan in Ukraine, who asked him to condemn Russia’s actions, Waters shares in a Facebook post, “I feel your pain. I am disgusted by Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. It is a criminal mistake in my opinion. The age of a gangster. There must be an immediate ceasefire.”

The former Pink Floyd band member also pens that he regrets Western governments are fueling the fire that will destroy Ukraine. He says that the governments are doing this by pouring military “arms” into Ukraine instead of engaging in the diplomacy that is necessary. “Rest assured, if all our leaders don’t turn down the rhetoric and engage in diplomatic negotiations. There will be precious little of Ukraine left when the fighting is over.”

Waters then accused the U.S. of actually wanting a “drawn-out insurgency” in Ukraine. “It’s what they dream of. ‘Playing a game’ as they do ‘with the bravery of being out of range.’ I desperately hope your President is not a gangster too. And that he will do what is best for his people and demand of the American that they come to the table.”

Waters goes on to write that he believes in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights signed in Paris in 1948. He then adds, “I have fought as hard as I know how to foster and support human rights for all my brothers and sisters all over the world for as long as I can remember. And I support you and yours now with all my heart.”