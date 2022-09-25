Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters Cancels Concerts Over Backlash to Russia-Ukraine War Comments

Roger Waters of Pink Floyd fame has decided to cancel some concerts that were planned to take place in the coming months. Waters pulled the plug on them after receiving backlash over his comments regarding the Russia-Ukraine War. The New York Post reported that an official with the Tauron Arena in Krakow said they would no longer take place. Waters had been scheduled to perform two concerts there in April.

“Roger Waters’ manager decided to withdraw … without giving any reason,” Lukasz Pytko, a representative of Tauron Arena Krakow, said Saturday. These comments were from Polish media outlets. Meanwhile, the website for the Pink Floyd co-founder’s “This Is Not a Drill” tour didn’t list the Krakow concerts. They were previously scheduled to take place on April 21-22.

Pink Floyd Singer Criticizes Ukraine, NATO Over War

Now, there is additional news about this situation. In Krakow, city councilors were reportedly expected to vote next week. Their vote would be on a proposal that would name Waters of Pink Floyd as a persona non grata. They would express “indignation” over Waters’ stance regarding the war in Ukraine.

He would write an open letter to Ukraine first lady Olena Zelenska earlier in September. Waters blamed “extreme nationalists” in Ukraine for having “set your country on the path to this disastrous war.” Waters also had some criticism for the West. He pointed out its efforts in supplying Ukraine with weaponry. Some of his pointed comments were toward Washington, D.C., specifically. The singer-musician didn’t hide his disdain for NATO either. Waters accused it of provoking Russia into a war situation.

While Waters has criticized this war, the level of ire within him goes far beyond this current world moment. Earlier this year, he even took time out to slam pop artists. In an interview with the Toronto Globe and Mail, Waters would state that his body of work is “far, far, far more important” than musical acts like The Weeknd and Drake. Yet Waters would have a lot more to say about things. He had some thoughts on why the media outlet didn’t send a critic to his concerts in Toronto.

“What I’d like to know, what I’d like you to ponder on, and maybe ask your readers, is if they have any theories as to why that may be?” Waters of Pink Floyd says. Waters said that he was not trying to make a personal attack. “And, by the way, with all due respect to the Weeknd or Drake or any of them, I am far, far, far more important than any of them will ever be, however many billions of streams they’ve got,” he said.