Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters Denies He Canceled Poland Concerts

Reports surfaced this week that Roger Waters of Pink Floyd canceled concerts in Poland. Krakow city councilors are prepared to declare him persona non grata. It all began when he made comments about the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. He blamed “extreme nationalists” in Ukraine for setting the “country on the path to this disastrous war.” He sent a letter to Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska. Zelenska posted on Twitter denouncing his claims. She said that he needed to discuss the matter with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Officials from the venue said that Roger Waters’s manager decided to withdraw from the show without giving any reason.

Roger Waters is posting to Facebook and denying these claims.

“Your papers are wrong and their assertions that either, I or my management, has canceled any forthcoming shows in Krakow, we haven’t,” he began. “A cancellation would be a sad loss for me because I have been looking forward to sharing my message of love with the people of Poland.”

In the statement, he blasted Krakow city councilor Lukasz Wantuch. The councilor has openly opposed the shows and called for citizens to boycott after the Pink Floyd singer made his comments about the war.

Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters Declared ‘Persona Non Grata’ in Poland

Krakow city councilors have taken it far enough to draw up a resolution to declare the Pink Floyd singer persona non grata. A vote on the resolution is coming later this week.

“Taking into account Russia’s criminal attack on Ukraine as well as the increasing number of war crimes committed by Russian soldiers that are coming to light, [the councilors] express outrage at the theses and statements made by Mr. Roger Waters in connection with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” the resolution states.

And he mentioned that in his statement, too. He said that he has spent his entire life “in the service of human rights.” The Pink Floyd singer said that he made “public efforts to encourage all involved in the disastrous war in Ukraine, especially the governments of the USA and Russia, to work toward a negotiated peace, rather than escalate matters towards a bitter end that could be nuclear war and the end of all life on this planet.”

Meanwhile, Roger Waters of Pink Floyd is still touring the United States. He’s in Los Angeles on September 27 at Crypto.com Arena. He has a pair of dates there. His U.S. run ends in Dallas on October 8, then he’s off to Mexico. He kicks off his European tour in March in Portugal. That runs through June when he wraps in London. Check out all of the dates on his world tour and get ticket information for each at his website.