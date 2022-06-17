Post Malone Says He’s Ready to Record a Country Album

Post Malone says that he’s ready to record a country album. The Dallas native has crossed into a lot of genres during his career. He’s primarily known as a rap artist, but he’s spent plenty of time on the pop charts, too.

“Posty” recently told Howard Stern on the latter’s SiriusXM radio show that he can do whatever he wants. The only thing that’s stopping him is time.

“To be honest, there’s nothing stopping me from taking a camera or setting up in my studio in Utah and just recording a country album and me just [expletive] putting it on YouTube,” he told Stern. “There’s nothing stopping me. Maybe I’ll face some repercussions later from the label and [expletive]. But there’s nothing stopping me from doing that.”

Post Malone Just Needs Time

Stern pressed Post Malone on why he hasn’t recorded the hypothetical country album yet.

“I am happily obligated to do concerts and show love to my fans,” Post Malone said. And sing these songs for my fans. And then I’m happily obligated to write music and make beats by myself. I’m happily obligated to take care of my family and take care of everybody. So it’s a lot of time.”

Therefore, he says, time management is the only thing preventing a Post Malone country record.

“If I get another year to myself, maybe I’ll make a [expletive] country album,” he assures.

Post Malone turns 27 years old on Independence Day. Perhaps there is plenty of time for the world to see this experiment come to fruition. Until then, he has plenty of work for listeners to explore.

‘Twelve Carat Toothache’

Post Malone is making press rounds in support of his fourth album, Twelve Carat Toothache, which debuted at number two on the Billboard 200. It’s a record that displays just how eclectic his work can be, featuring collaborations that range from Doja Cat to Fleet Foxes. The first single, “One Right Now,” featured The Weeknd.

In May, Fleet Foxes joined Post Malone on Saturday Night Live to perform their track “Love/Hate Letter to Alcohol.” See the performance below.

Post Malone in 2022

Post Malone will be overseas for much of the summer. He begins the ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’ Tour in Omaha, Neb. at CHI Health Center on September 10. Roddy Ricch, who appears on the album’s second single “Cooped Up,” will open all dates. The tour rolls on through November at arenas across the country, including a pair of dates at Madison Square Garden in New York City and a stop at The Forum in Los Angeles. The tour stops in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena on October 16. See the entire list of dates and get ticket information at his website.