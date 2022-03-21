Randy Houser’s New Video for ‘Note To Self’ Takes Fans on a Journey of Country Music Landmarks

Recently, country music artist Randy Houser released a new song called “Note to Self” and the imagery behind the lyrics is strong in itself. However, now, the star has released a brand new music video to go along with it, and it’s taking country music fans on a journey of Nashville’s staples. Check it out.

Outsiders know Nashville to be the birthplace of country music. However, not all of us have been there to see some of the city’s most iconic locations. Fortunately then, Randy Houser’s brand new music video is taking us through two historic landmarks. Above, we get a unique tour of Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge and the Ryman Auditorium.

The first few seconds of the music video have us airborne above Broadway in Nashville. However, we quickly zoom in through the front doors of Tootsie’s and past the bar area. On stage, we find Randy Houser singing solo.

Kicking off the lyrics with the title of the track, “Note to Self,” we run into Randy Houser. From there, the drone used to capture the music video navigates through the back entrance of the iconic lounge. It follows the singer as he makes his way over to the Ryman Auditorium.

Once there, we jump into the chorus of “Note to Self,” where Houser stands on stage alongside a full band.

The remainder of the music video is remarkable. Demonstrating incredible skill, Jay Christensen, the clip’s co-director, sends the drone soaring around the auditorium. Viewers get a bird’s eye view of the auditorium seats, the venue from the artist’s point of view, close-ups of the band and their instruments, the center aisle, and more.

The video’s conclusion then sees us back out on Broadway after catching a quick glimpse of Randy Houser back at the bar in Tootsie’s.

Randy Houser Hits the Road with Jamey Johnson

While I watch the “Note to Self” video on loop, with eyes trained on the creative ingenuity of Jay Christensen’s work, Randy Houser is in the middle of touring with another country icon, Jamey Johnson. However, before they hit the road together, the two put on a memorable acoustic performance at another Nashville landmark, the Grand Ole Opry.

Their performance there served as part of Opry Live, where Bobby Bones was host and the duo was joined by other talented artists. Several include contemporary country artists like “She Likes It” singer Russell Dickerson and “Big, Big Plans” singer Chris Lane. That’s in addition to Steve Wariner who kickstarted his solo career in the late 70s.

For now, Jamey Johnson and Randy Houser have taken a temporary hiatus from the Country Cadillac Tour Part 2. Outsiders shouldn’t expect the next show from the dynamic duo until March 24th.

So if you’ve found yourself yearning for a little taste of Nashville and Randy Houser alike, then perhaps it’s not a bad idea to rewatch the “Note to Self” music video.