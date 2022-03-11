Randy Rogers Celebrates His ‘Little Brother’ William Beckmann’s New Single

On Friday (March 11th), country singer and songwriter Randy Rogers took to his Instagram account to share his excitement for his “little brother” William Beckmann’s new single Danced All Night Long.

“Congrats to my little brother on your new single. Y’all should check it out,” Randy Rogers declared in his social media post.

Randy Rogers’ “brother,” William Beckmann, also shared more details about the song in his very own Instagram post. “Wrote the first couple lines of this song on a napkin at the Corona Club when I was 18. I finished it shortly after that and played it at all my shows. Can’t believe it’s finally out after all these years. Drink some tequila and crank it up. Salud.”

Randy Rogers is currently on the road with his band. He’s preparing to perform in Charlotte, North Carolina this evening and then hitting the stage in Greenville, South Carolina on Saturday (March 12th). He’ll be heading to Concan, Texas next Saturday (March 19th). Other tour stops include Weatherford, Oklahoma and Helotes, Texas.

Randy Rogers Recently Reflected on His Time in Country Music

In late 2020, Randy Rogers reflected on his time in country music while celebrating 20 years in the music industry. “I was writing songs when I was 12 or 13,” Rogers shared with CMT. “They were Christian songs. My dad was a preacher. And so [the songs] were just like songs on the piano. Then I really got into country music as a young teenager. And would want my songs to sound like George [Strait] and Willie [Nelson].”

Randy Rogers then wrote his popular love song such as Leave Me Behind. However, he described his love songs as just really sappy and cheesy. “If you can imagine really bad 90’s country songs, that was me.”

While chatting about forming his band in 2000, Randy Rogers recalled why he decided to put the band together in the first place. “We all met when I was playing in San Marcos, Texas at the Cheatham Street Warehouse. I was doing open mic nights on Wednesdays. The owner would mentor lots of other musicians. And he told me after about 20 songwriter nights that he would give me Tuesday nights if I could start a band. And so I started looking.”

When asked how he makes sure that songwriting doesn’t “run dry” for him, Randy Rogers stated, “I think you don’t have to reinvent the wheel. Luckily, in our genre, there are some traditions and pastimes that, whether you like the songs or not, those traditions are still there. And so my take on it is, if it worked for George Jones and Merle Haggard, it is probably gonna work for us.”