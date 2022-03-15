Randy Rogers Is ‘Excited’ to Be Grand Marshal in San Antonio

Randy Rogers has the honor of being the celebrity grand marshal of the 2022 Texas Cavaliers River Parade. And the country singer couldn’t be more “excited” to start the festivities.

The annual charity event kicks off on April 4th. And Rogers will be there bright and early to commemorate the day. On Instagram Monday, the One More Goodbye artist mentioned how grateful he is to be a part of the show.

“3 more weeks until the San Antonio River Parade,” he wrote. “Honored and excited to lead the way as Grand Marshal. Who else is counting down til Fiesta??”

The parade has been a San Antonio staple since 1941. Each year, tens of thousands of guests sit along the banks of the river and watch as decorated boats drive by. And 100% of the proceeds go to local children’s charities through the Texas Cavaliers Charitable Foundation.

Since the foundation began in 1989, it has given over $8 million to kids in need.

The Texas Cavaliers officially named Randy Rogers of the Randy Rogers band the Grand Marshall during a press conference on November 3rd, 2021.

“There’s never been a better time to celebrate our Texas outdoor quality of life and education for children and our community than during these challenging times,” Rogers said that day.

Randy Rogers to Perform in the Larry Joe Taylor Festival

Leading the Texas Cavaliers Parade next month isn’t the only thing that Randy Rogers has to look forward to. A few weeks after that event, he’ll be heading to the Larry Joe Taylor Fest to perform with a whole list of fellow country greats.

The 33-year-old annual festival will open on April 25th and bring six straight days of country music to Stephenville, Texas.

And according to Taylor himself, you don’t want to miss the show.

“Once you experience the Larry Joe Taylor music fest, you get hooked on it and want to be there every year,” he told Kickin’ Country 103.1 in 2017.

The music events will open at 10 a.m. each morning and performances will continue through the night. 50 artists and bands will show up this year and play through the day on six different stages. And aside from the Randy Rogers band, ticket holders will be able to watch acts such as Parker McCollum, Giovannie & The Hired Guns, and Flatland Cavalry.

If any of our Outsiders will be in the area and are interested in visiting the Larry Joe Taylor Music Festival, you can purchase tickets here.