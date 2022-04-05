Randy Travis Surprises Tanya Tucker at Her Billy Bob’s Texas Show

It was a meeting of a couple of country music greats when Randy Travis stopped in to visit Tanya Tucker at her Billy Bob’s Texas Show Friday night. And, Tanya Tucker was over the moon as Travis stopped in to see her. Tucker notes on her Instagram post that her fellow country-music singer is looking great. Amazing news, for sure, after Randy Travis continues to rebound from his life-altering stroke.

“What a surprise!” Tanya Tucker exclaims in a recent Instagram post.

“My buddy @randytravis came to see me @billybobtexas on Fri night!!” the country music superstar continues.

“He looked so great and is doing so well!” Tanya Tucker continues in her Insta message.

“I’m so grateful for his and Mary’s friendship,” she continues of Randy Travis and his wife.

“Love love love them!” the singer adds.

The Instagram pic features a beaming Tanya Tucker as she leans in next to Randy Travis as he also strikes a pose for the camera. The pic is extra awesome with a great big – and unbelievably adorable – pooch posing in between the two country music stars in the photo.

Randy Travis Shares His Story With Fans In ‘More Life’ Documentary

Randy Travis’s story was recently highlighted in a long-awaited documentary, More Life. The much-anticipated film is named after a song the country music icon penned with Don Henley by the same title. The single was released in 2011…and ended up being the last one Travis released before his life-altering stroke just two years later.

The documentary highlights Randy Travis’s life post and pre-stardom. From starting his own band with his brothers to breaking onto the music scene by performing in clubs and bars in his early days. While making it big on the Nashville country music scene was quite the journey for the country music superstar…we all know how Travis’s story ends. With massive and unprecedented success.

The More Life documentary details how his first major album, Live at the Nashville Palace was the catalyst leading to Randy Travis’s rising star. The album, the documentary notes, features songs he performed while working as a cook at the Nashville Palace.

Overall, Randy Travis performed as many as 16 number one hits. The longtime Grand Ole Opry member has long been one of country music’s greatest voices of all time.

Throughout his career, he received about 16 number ones. Nowadays, the country music world honors him as one of the greatest voices in the genre. In 2013 the trajectory of Travis’s career changed drastically, as he suffered a devastating stroke. The stroke left the singer unable to talk, sing, or even walk any measured distance on his own. However, the country music superstar’s tenacity prevails as he continues to bounce back…slowly making his way back onto the country music stage.