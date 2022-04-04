Reba McEntire and Boyfriend Rex Are Relationship Goals: From Red Carpets to Red Peppers

Star-studded and down-to-Earth couple alert! Reba McEntire and boyfriend Rex were relationship goals while on the red carpet of the Oscars late last month. However, the country music icon took to her Instagram to share another snapshot of her and her beau one week after the big event.

“Swipe right to see what a difference a week makes. From red carpets to red peppers, we have fun either way!” Reba McEntire declares in the social media post. She also uses the hashtags #Oscars and #HillbillyChiliCookOff.

As previously reported, Reba McEntire and her boyfriend have been together since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic (2020). Rex is notably known for his role as Sgt. Frank Tripp on “CSI: Miami.” Other roles he has held over the years are Principal Tom Petersen on “Young Sheldon”; Kevin Wachtell in “Better Call Saul”; Nathan Riggs in “Lethal Weapon”; and Karl Vasick in “The Fugitive.”

Taste of Country recently revealed that while Reba McEntire and Rex Linn started dating in early 2020, they actually met each other nearly two decades before striking up the romance. The media outlet stated that the duo met in 1991 on the set of Kenny Rogers’ TV film “The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw.” Following the film’s wrap, McEntire and Linn became friends.

While on Reba McEntire’s podcast, the singer’s boyfriend recalled talking to the country singing icon after his mother passed away. “In 1998, my mom passed away, and the day we buried her, we went back to Mom’s house. There was a lot of people there. My sister walks up and says, ‘You got a phone call.’ I said, ‘Now? Right now?’ She said, ‘Yeah, I think you’re probably gonna wanna take this.’ So I went back to my old bedroom that I grew up in, sat down on the bed, and it was Reba.”

Reba McEntire Discusses Potentially Marrying Her Boyfriend Rex One Day

In an interview with Extra last fall, Reba McEntire revealed that she and her boyfriend, Rex Linn, have discussed the possibility of them getting married one day. “We’ve talked about it and giggled about it. We thought, ‘Man if we ever had a ceremony, we would have to have a 2 o’clock, 4 o’clock, 6 o’clock, and an 8 o’clock. ‘Cause we have so many friends, acquaintances, and family.’”

As she continued to discuss her relationship with the actor, Reba McEntire stated, “We do know about the music business and the movie entertainment business. He loves to work. I love to work. We have a lot of similar loves and passions. And we just get along so well. I’ve just been very grateful.”