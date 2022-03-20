Reba McEntire Breaks Blakes Shelton’s Record at Sold-Out Illinois Venue

It’s confirmed, folks — country music star Reba McEntire has broken a record set by fellow artist Blake Shelton.

That’s right, country music fans. Remember back in February of 2019 when Blake Shelton performed at the Peoria Civic Center in Illinois? Well, at the time, he set the record for the highest-grossing country show to ever play at the venue. But that record only lasted for two years. Then Reba McEntire came to town.

For country music fans in the state of Illinois, there is no denying that McEntire’s concert was a long time in the making. McEntire has now performed at the arena in Peoria a total of nine times. However, before Friday night, the last time she performed there was back in 1999.

She planned to perform at the Peoria Civic Center earlier but her return to the area had to be postponed thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rik Edgar, the General Manager of Peoria Civic Center, says it was worth the wait.

“Reba McEntire has certainly been worth the wait,” Edgar said in a prepared statement. “We are thrilled to see her take the stage here in Peoria after previous postponements due to the pandemic. This is a strong indication that live entertainment is not only back, but back in record-breaking levels.”

Not only was Edgar and the Peoria Civic Center staff excited, but so, too, were all of Reba McEntire’s loyal fans. Her sold-out concert ended up breaking Blake Shelton’s record. She now sits at the top of the list as the highest-grossing country show in the history of the venue.

Prior to her show Friday night in Peoria, McEntire had a Thursday night concert in Grand Rapids, Michigan. In addition, she was also performing in Rosemont, Illinois, on Saturday.

Reba McEntire Was Mourning Before Breaking the Record Set by Blake Shelton

It has no doubt been a busy weekend for Reba McEntire. But it actually came at a good time for the country music legend. She performed three times in three days and was able to take her mind off the tragedy that happened 31 years ago.

For those of you who are too young to remember, on March 16, 1991, Reba McEntire’s tour manager and seven band members died in a plane crash near San Diego. They were flying in the early morning hours following a private concert for IBM. McEntire got the news around 2 a.m. that morning. It’s clear that she is still mourning her friends to this very day.

“Once again, the world doesn’t stop for my broken heart,” McEntire captioned a recent photo on Facebook. “We love you and miss you.”

