Reba McEntire Fans Can Party Like a Country Star in Former Tennessee Mansion

Yes, if you’ve got enough cash or a big enough credit limit, you can briefly live like Reba McEntire. The country superstar’s former home is under new management.

So if you want to relax like Reba McEntire once did on the water 30 miles from Nashville, check out The Estate at Cherokee Dock. It’s now a spiffy 5-star establishment people can rent for an event like a wedding or a reunion. It sleeps 29 people.

And the home isn’t just devoted to Reba McEntire. There are suites named for other country icons like Garth Brooks, Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Patsy Cline, and Loretta Lynn. Does it sound like fun? CMT News reported last summer that you could rent the place for $3300 a night.

Back when Reba lived at the manor, the home was called Starstruck Farm. Her 13,000-square foot home was nestled on 83 acres in Lebanon, Tenn. McEntire bought the home in 1990. But she put most of her major property on the market when she and her husband filed for divorce in 2015. She sold her home in Beverly Hills in 2015 for $22 million. She enjoyed a sweet return on her investment. McEntire bought the home in 2003 for $9 million.

The home is about 60 years old. And it also features an eight-car garage and a barn with room enough for five horses. There’s another equestrian area with 16 stalls. And guests can play tennis or swim. They also can lounge in the hot tub.

Reba McEntire Sold Tennessee Home for $5 Million

Reba McEntire initially asked $7 million for the home. It sold for $5 million to a developer who turned the property into an upscale venue. The current configuration is on venue15 acres.

The venue is under new management. The new owners of the state said it “will now become the ideal setting for nationally recognized corporate events, retreats, charity galas, weddings, concerts and ticketed events.” The new spot also will feature spa treatments if you want to stay inside. Or if you’re feeling outdoorsy, there’s boating, fishing, golf and horseback riding. And because it to belong to Reba McEntire, the home can set up for live music for any event.

Last October, Reba announced that she was going back on tour after a near two-year pause for the pandemic. She has three more dates this month with Reyna Roberts in Michigan and Illinois.

Kix Brooks, one half of Brooks and Dunn, also hinted that Reba would be joining them on stage, possibly in Nashville in June.