Reba McEntire Fans Absolutely Loved Her Oscars Performance

Last night’s Academy Awards may have brought us the slap heard around the world. However, thankfully, Will Smith’s beef with Chris Rock did not remain the focus of the annual Oscars event. It was one amazing music collab that got many Oscar watchers super excited during the 94th annual Academy Awards. This impressive collab came as country music icon Reba McEntire stepped onto the stage to perform her Oscar-nominated hit Somehow You Do.

Of course, this moment would be exciting enough, right? Well, it got even better as Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker joined the Reba on the Oscar stage. And, fans could not get enough.

Fans Can’t Get Enough Of Reba McEntire And Travis Barker Oscar Pairing

As soon as actress Mila Kunis announced Reba McEntire for her performance during the March 27 Academy Awards show, fans were excited, no doubt. However, this excitement hit new levels as Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker joins the country music superstar on the stage.

“Travis Barker and Reba in the same band,” writes one Twitter user as soon as the incredible performance began. “My childhood worlds are colliding.”

Travis Barker and Reba in the same band. My childhood worlds are colliding. #Oscars — jaye 🇺🇦 (@jayefreezin) March 28, 2022

Another Twitter user felt the need to share their excitement on the social media site. However, they couldn’t quite find the words. So, they went with a simple message.

Travis Barker performance with Reba at the Oscars 2022. That’s the Tweet. — Nora Clouse (@NoraClouse) March 28, 2022

love that we're getting a reba x travis barker collab in this life #Oscars — ilana kaplan (@lanikaps) March 28, 2022

“Travis Barker performance with Reba at the Oscars 2022,” the music fan writes. “That’s the Tweet.”

“Watching Travis Barker play drums with the punk panache,” writes another Twitter user comments during the performance. “While backing up the legendary Reba McEntire was something I didn’t know I needed.”

Reba McEntire and Travis Barker were the unexpected combo I didn’t know I needed. — Krystal (@kmgeyer) March 28, 2022

Reba McEntire’s All-Star Band Brings Down the House At the 2022 Academy Awards

When Reba McEntire took the stage to record her Oscar-nominated hit, Somehow You Do, fans had no idea the kind of treat they were in for. The song was featured in the 2022 film Four Good Days. This film stars Glenn Close and Mila Kunis in a moving story about a mother who desperately tries to help her daughter find sobriety.

As Reba took the stage, viewers soon learned that some big names were joining the country music icon in the unforgettable performance. Playing alongside Reba Sunday night were members of an undoubtedly all-star band. Of course, Travis Barker was on drums. Joining Barker as part of Reba’s Academy Award band was Kevin Jonas on guitar; Sheila E. on Percussion and Robert Randolph wowing the audience on the steel guitar.

Reba’s Somehow You Do was up for the 2022 Best Original Song Oscar. Joining Reba in the category’s nominations were Billie Eilish’s No Time to Die from the James Bond flick of the same name; and Beyoncé’s Be Alive, which was featured in the Venus and Serena biopic starring Will Smith, King Richard. Eilish took home the coveted award.