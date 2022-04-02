Reba McEntire Goes Behind the Scenes Process of Her Recent Oscars Performance

Reba McEntire recently offered a glimpse of how much hard work it takes to look so effortlessly glamorous at the Oscars.

It all proves Dolly Parton’s point when her character said in Steel Magnolias, “there’s no such thing as natural beauty.”

In this video clip, McEntire posted to her Instagram, a makeup artist is giving Reba false lashes and green eye shadow. Her makeup had to look good for two dresses. McEntire and boyfriend, Rex Linn, walked the red carpet in the pre-Oscars ceremony. McEntire wore dark green for that moment. Then she changed into a black gown with a wide metallic belt for her performance.

In the video, McEntire says: The glamour of all of this is so much fun. Think in our society right now, we’re kind of in a relaxed wear, less couture and less fitted. (time) And boy, are we going to see some fitted things tonight, especially from me.”

Speaking of fitted, McEntire then talks about the difficulty of losing 10 pounds to look gorgeous in couture. “What’s so funny is back in the 80s and 90s, I could lose about 10 pounds in a week. I’ve been trying since January and this is the last of March to lose 10 pounds. The older you get, the harder it is.”

Now, here are some details about Reba McEntire and her Oscars outfits. Because she’s a star, she didn’t make a quick trip to the mall or her favorite boutique to find the perfect look. Rather, the designers came to her.

“They sent swatches,” McEntire told reporters in the leadup to the Oscars. “Swatches and sketches, and we’re, like, picking it out, and feeling the fabric. And then last night (March 26) we had the first fitting and it was a little overwhelming. They flew in from Milan! We’ve never had this kind of treatment before. So it’s like, ‘Wow, this is how they do it for the Oscars.'”

McEntire wore two gowns from Dolce and Gabbana, the famous Italian fashion house known for its vibrant colors and designs. McEntire says she always looks for “tough, sexy.”

She needed to get all fancy to perform the theme song from Four Good Days at last Sunday’s show. Mila Kunis, one of the movie’s stars, introduced McEntire and her song, “Somehow You Do.”

“Yeah. It’s razzle-dazzle all the way,” McEntire said of her gown choices before the Oscars. “It’s beautiful, and I hope everybody likes what we picked out.”

The band that performed with her was made up of all-stars from the music biz. Blink 182’s Travis Barker played the drums, while Kevin Jonas was on guitar. Sheila E also contributed on percussion, Here’s how Rolling Stone described the performance: “Reba and Travis Barker: the crossover we never knew we needed.”

And, let it be said that Reba McEntire looked effortlessly beautiful on the Oscars stage.