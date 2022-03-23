Reba McEntire ‘Honored’ to Be Performing ‘Somehow You Do’ at the Oscars

Talk about some Academy Award star power. Reba McEntire is joining the likes of Beyonce and Billie Eilish for musical performances during Sunday’s Oscars.

McEntire tweeted about her Oscar plans, Tuesday, after the final votes were in for the Academy Award for Best Original Song.

“I’m honored to be performing “Somehow You Do” written by Diane Warren at this year’s 94th Oscars. Tune in Sunday at 8/7c on ABC Network.”

Oscars Song Was First Reba McEntire Release in Two Years

McEntire will sing “Somehow You Do,” from Four Good Days.

If you’re a Reba fan, you may not recognize the movie, but you know the song. She released it last spring. And it was her first new work in two years. It’s a ballad about being resilient, a very Reba-like subject.

Here’s a sampling of the lyrics: “When you think that the mountain’s too high and the ocean’s too wide and you’ll never get through/Someway, somehow you do.”

As McEntire said in her tweet, Diane Warren wrote the song. Warren also wrote two of McEntire’s vintage singles — “What If” and “I’ll Be.” Tony Brown produced the single. He also worked with McEntire during the 1990s.

For your enjoyment, here’s Reba’s music video for the song. Join us on the other side for some more info about the movie and who might win an Oscar.

Four Good Days Starred Glenn Close and Mila Kunis

Four Good Days starred Glenn Close, Mila Kunis and Stephen Root. The movie first premiered at Sundance in 2020. But the premiere came in the weeks before the Covid pandemic shut down movie theaters. So the studio presented the film in limited release, April 30, 2021. Three weeks later, the movie was available on video on demand.

The movie was based on a true story. It’s about a 31-year-old woman who is trying to save herself from an addiction to heroin. She’s lost her kids and is estranged from her mother. But the movie is about how the woman reclaims her life and tries to fix her tattered relationships.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé will perform “Be Alive” from the movie, King Richard. Deadline reported that she’s expected to sing the song from a Compton tennis court. The movie is about Richard Williams, the father of tennis legends Serena and Venus Williams.

Billie Eilish and her brother, Finneas, will perform “No Time To Die,” the theme song from the James Bond movie of the same name. And Sebastian Yatra with sing “Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto.

Will Smith, who portrayed Richard Williams, is a heavy favorite to take home Best Actor. Odds suggest he has an 80 percent chance of winning. Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog) is the second favorite choice of betters. He’s followed by Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick Boom), Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth) and Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos).

Oddsmakers don’t have a clear choice for Best Actress. Jessica Chastain (Eyes of Tammy Faye) currently is the favorite. Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos) is second choice. Other nominees are Olivia Coleman (The Lost Daughter), Kristen Stewart (Diana, Princess of Wales) and Penelope Cruz (Parallel Mothers).