Reba McEntire Notches New Top 10 on Country Music Charts

Reba McEntire returns to the Country Music charts as her LP “My Chains Are Gone: Hymns and Gospel Favorites” reaches number 9. The album started at number 2 on the Top Christian Album charts. This gives her a second Top 10 album there. In 2017, her album “Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope” debuted at number 1.

This marks McEntire’s first Top 10 Country Music hit of the 2020s. Including this one, she’s had 28 Top 10 albums since 1986’s “Whoever’s in New England.” She holds the third most Top 10 albums for women in Country Music; Dolly Parton has 47 and Loretta Lynn has 42.

Reba McEntire Breaks Top 10 on Country Charts After Performance at Oscars in March

In addition to breaking the Top 10, Reba McEntire also recently performed at the Oscars on March 27. She posted on Instagram about her process for the event; this included two custom dresses from Dolce and Gabbana. In the video, McEntire says, “The glamour of all of this is so much fun. Think in our society right now, we’re kind of in a relaxed wear, less couture and less fitted [time]. And boy, are we going to see some fitted things tonight, especially from me.”

McEntire wore two different gowns that night; a deep emerald green one to walk the red carpet with boyfriend Rex Linn, and a black velvet number with a wide silver belt for her performance. She said that she looks for “tough” and “sexy” when picking out dresses. “Yeah. It’s razzle-dazzle all the way,” she continued. “It’s beautiful, and I hope everybody likes what we picked out.”

As for her performance, Reba McEntire sang the theme from the film “Four Good Days” starring Mila Kunis, who introduced McEntire that night. She sang the song “Somehow You Do,” accompanied by Travis Barker of Blink-182 on drums. McEntire also had Kevin Jonas on guitar, and Sheila E on percussion.

Rex Linn and Reba McEntire: the Couple Goals We Didn’t Even Know We Needed

Reba McEntire brought her boyfriend Rex Linn to the Oscars with her, and the two looked amazing. A week later, they still looked amazing, but in more of a chili-cookoff way. McEntire posted a series of photos on Instagram of the two of them in their Oscars finery, then in their best hillbilly duds as they apparently took part in a hillbilly chili cookoff.

Linn and McEntire have been dating officially since 2020, but they actually met decades earlier in 1991. They met on the set of Kenny Rogers’ film “The Gambler Returns,” and remained friends until things became serious in 2020. “We do know about the music business and the movie entertainment business,” McEntire told Taste of Country in 2021. “He loves to work. I love to work. We have a lot of similar loves and passions. And we just get along so well. I’ve just been very grateful.”