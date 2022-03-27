Reba McEntire Shares Rare Photo With Boyfriend Rex Linn and Friends at Dinner

Over the weekend, country music icon Reba McEntire took to her Instagram to share a rare snapshot of her with her boyfriend, Rex Linn, and friends, John Lithgow and Mary Lithgow, at dinner.

In the post’s caption, Reba McEntire shared, “Continuing our amazing Oscar week! Started out with having dinner with new friends for me. Old friends for Rex. Thanks John and Mary for meeting us in the valley. “

Reba McEntire began dating Rex Linn during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The actor is known for his role as Sgt. Frank Tripp on CSI: Miami and Principal Tom Petersen in Young Sheldon. Prior to dating Linn, McEntire was married to Narvel Blackstock. The former couple was married in 1989 and divorced in 2015. They share one son, Shelby Blackstock, who is a race car driver.

Reba McEntire Spoke About Her Relationship With Rex Linn During COVID-19 Quarantine

While speaking to Good Morning America in 2020, Reba McEntire opened up about her relationship with Rex Linn. “I’m in love, so that really inspires me to find love songs. To find happy songs. I’ve always been the queen of waltzes. The queen of sad songs. Because I just gravitate to those kind of songs.”

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn also spoke about their relationship on her Living & Learning With Reba McEntire podcast in 2021. She discussed how the couple kept their connection going even during the COVID-19 quarantine. “It was a very special relationship. Us getting to know each other without any physical aspects to it all. We’d talk in the morning. We started ‘Coffee Camp’ while I was staying in Oklahoma. We haven’t missed a ‘Coffee Camp’ since March 16 [2020].”

Linn then revealed more details about where he was while Reba McEntire was in Oklahoma. “I was in California. She was in Tennessee. And sometimes my ‘Coffee Camp’ started at 3 a.m. But man, I have never missed one. I don’t wanna miss one.”

Rex Linn went on to explain that their digital coffee dates help evolve his relationship with Reba McEntire. “It allowed us to develop an emotional intimacy through those months and weeks. But I would send [Reba] food from all over the country cause I’m a foodie. And [she’s] a foodie. I was thinking last night, what was your favorite food that I sent you?”

Reba McEntire goes on to add that a pecan pie beat out all the other food Rex Linn sent. “We were flabbergasted ‘cause that was such a good pecan pie. I kept the box it came in and everything. Your note. We ere thrilled to death for the UPS or [FedEx] or any kind of delivery person driving up the hill.”