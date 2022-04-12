Reba McEntire Shouts Out Miranda Lambert and Elle King for Topping the Charts: ‘Long Overdue’

Reba McEntire recently gave major props to Miranda Lambert and Elle King. Their song “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” hit number 1 in its 46th week on the Country Airplay charts, beating out Sam Hunt and Cody Johnson.

A duet by two women hasn’t broken number 1 since 1993, when Reba McEntire and Linda Davis sang “Does He Love You.” Miranda Lambert expressed her excitement on Twitter, writing, “And the fact that a duet by 2 women hasn’t been #1 in country music since 1993 is crazy to me. So the fact that we got here today means even more because it’s bigger than us. Thanks @Reba & Linda for paving the way. Now let’s get drunk and not wanna go home!”

Reba shared her congratulations on Twitter as well. She wrote, “Congratulations ladies!!!! Long overdue. Have a drink for me!” It seems like everyone is celebrating this momentous occasion, and I’m gearing up to party like Elle and Miranda in the “Drunk” video.

Reba McEntire Congratulates Miranda Lambert and Elle King; Will the Two Perform at the CMT Awards?

A party will definitely be in order later tonight, because the CMT Music Awards are right around the corner. Right now, we know that Miranda Lambert is performing at the awards show, but Elle King isn’t slated to appear on stage. She will be joining Chris Stapleton on tour though. Hopefully, at the awards show, Lambert will perform something from her upcoming album “Palomino” to tide us over. “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” isn’t up for any awards, but I think it definitely should have been.

In further Miranda Lambert news, she of course has the new album coming out on April 29. She recently released “Actin’ Up” to celebrate her new Las Vegas residency, “Velvet Rodeo.” She’s also embarking on her tour on April 27 for a few dates, then will tour with Little Big Town for a few dates more. Her residency starts in September.

Miranda Lambert’s Parents Reveal They Thought She Wrote ‘The House That Built Me’

In a turn of events that I didn’t see coming, it turns out that Miranda Lambert didn’t actually write “The House That Built Me,” despite it being the most Miranda Lambert song I’ve ever heard. It was actually written by Tom Douglas and Allen Shamblin, and when it debuted in 2010, the heartfelt, spot-on lyrics even fooled Lambert’s parents. The song reflected their lives so accurately, they were sure their daughter penned it.

“It’s like the persons that wrote that song were channeling into our lives at that horrible, but great time in our lives,” said Lambert’s father, Rick Lambert. There was a time where the Lambert family lost everything they owned, including their house; the song perfectly captured those hard moments, as well as the joyous moments of a girl learning to play the guitar in the back bedroom. It was eerily similar, down to the dog buried in the backyard.